Uus-Kiviõli oil shale mine developers expect increase in mining capacity

The Uus-Kiviõli mine.
The Uus-Kiviõli mine. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
After the planned changes at the Uus-Kiviõli oil shale mine, Eesti Energia and VKG would be able to extract up to 15 million tonnes of oil shale per year instead of the current six million tonnes. More intensive mining than planned will increase the environmental risks, but also allow oil shale companies to be more flexible.

A new environmental impact assessment process is under way to evaluate the planned changes, which will more than double the current capacity of the Uus-Kiviõli mine.

"If there is no market, the maximum extraction rates may not be implemented. If good technology can be found to refine and market it, then the mining can be intensified. But looking at the current situation in the world, in a way it is good that energy security is maintained," said Tiit Rahe, chief mineral resources specialist at the Estonian Environmental Board.

VKG plans to open its part of the mine in a couple of years. Enefit Power said it was still open to the idea of starting to mine in Uus-Kiviõli.

For VKG, the new mining conditions would mean that their oil plants would be guaranteed the necessary amount of oil shale for 10 years. As long as Enefit does not operate in Uus-Kiviõli, VKG can extract three million tonnes of oil shale allocated to Enefit Power in addition to its own allocation of two million tonnes.

"For a large industry that uses raw materials, the primary need is to have investment security and to have the raw materials to cover its needs. Yes, for as long as Enefit is not operating there, we have five million tonnes available, but we want security for the future," explained Ervin Küttis, member of VKG Mines' management board.

The Uus-Kiviõli mine has oil shale reserves of more than two percent.

---

Editor: Merili Nael, Michael Cole

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

