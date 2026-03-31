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Enefit to lay off 100 miners as Narva oil shale quarry shuts down

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Oil shale extraction underway at Enefit's Narva Quarry.
Oil shale extraction underway at Enefit's Narva Quarry. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
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Eesti Energia subsidiary Enefit Industry will cut about 100 jobs in the coming months as it shuts down Narva Quarry and shifts all oil shale mining to a single site.

Enefit Industry will consolidate all oil shale operations to the Estonia mine in Alutaguse Municipality after completing major investments, including the startup of the Enefit 280-2 oil plant.

CEO Lauri Karp said the new plant will raise oil shale use by about a third, making lower input costs critical.

"As a liquid fuels producer, we operate in a highly competitive global market where efficiency must guide every decision," Karp said, adding that consolidation will help secure the lowest possible cost of oil shale.

Narva Quarry will close this summer, followed by site restoration expected to run through 2028–2029 before the land is relinquished to the state.

Of roughly 350 quarry workers, nearly two-thirds will be offered jobs at the Estonia mine or elsewhere in the company, while about 70 will stay on for closure and restoration work on site.

Oil shale mining at Enefit's Estonia mine. Photo is illustrative. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR

Around 100 employees, however, will lose their jobs in the coming months.

Karp said the company will offer support to laid-off employees but acknowledged that not everyone can be retained.

"We will provide individual support, including counseling and retraining, to help them secure new job opportunities," he added.

Narva Quarry workers average 50 years old, with about 17 years of experience.

Enefit's Estonia mine is expected to supply at least 5 million metric tons of oil shale annually, covering demand for existing and planned oil plants and backup power generation for at least 15 years.

Part of the Estonian state-owned Eesti Energia group, Enefit produces renewable energy and offers services ranging from electricity to internet.

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Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Aili Vahtla

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