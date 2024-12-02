X!

Estonian judge to run for European ombudsman

News
Julia Laffranque.
Julia Laffranque. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
News

Estonian Supreme Court Justice Julia Laffranque will run for European Ombudsman again this month, after finishing as runner-up in 2019.

To officially launch her candidacy, Laffranque needs support from at least 39 Members of the European Parliament from at least two member states.

The six candidates will be heard by the European Parliament's Committee on Petitions on December 3. The election will be held at Parliament's plenary session, scheduled for December 16–19.

In 2019, she received 280 votes but lost to Ireland's Emily O'Reilly, who won the election with 320 votes.

Between 2011 to 2020, Laffranque served as a judge at the European Court of Human Rights. Before that, she was a justice of the Supreme Court of Estonia, a position she resumed in 2020. Since autumn 2022, she has also served as the procedural safeguards controller at the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF).

The European Ombudsman works to promote good administration at EU level.

The Ombudsman investigates complaints about maladministration by EU institutions and bodies, and also proactively looks into broader systemic issues.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

