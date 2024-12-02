X!

Estonian Drama Theater's summer play 'Rahamaa' sells out in minutes

News
"Rahamaa" Source: Heikki Leis
News

The Estonian Drama Theater put tickets for next summer's performances of the hit production "Rahamaa" on sale Monday morning at 10 a.m., with the majority selling out within minutes, despite ticket prices as high as €150.

Hendrik Toompere Jr.'s production "Rahamaa," which premiered this June at Tartu's Kammivabrik, has become a hit with audiences and received praise from many critics. The production will return to Tartu next June, but tickets were only available to those who managed to queue on the theater's website before sales opened.

"At the peak, there were about 7,000 people simultaneously active on our site," said Tanel Tomson, communications manager for the Estonian Drama Theater. "We've seen similar numbers when tickets for new months go on sale, but this is a record for a single moment."

According to Tomson, the demand was so high that tickets for all 16 performances of "Rahamaa" sold out within four to five minutes. Prices were higher than this summer, starting at €70 compared to the previous range of €55-60.

"This is due to the significant overall costs of preparing and staging the production," Tomson explained. "We pay for venue rental, build a stage and audience area in an empty factory space, rent grandstands and extensive technical equipment – lighting, sound, video – fly musicians in from Denmark and Norway and cover transport, catering and accommodation for a 50-member team for a month."

To meet demand from those willing to pay more, the theater has introduced a premium seating section of 56 spots at the front of the hall, with supporter tickets priced at €150 each.

Despite the high ticket prices, "Rahamaa" is such a large-scale project that, according to Tomson, the theater has not yet recouped the production costs, even with the support received as part of this summer's European Capital of Culture program, which won't be available next year.

The frenzy for tickets continues on social media, where hopeful fans are seeking ways to purchase "Rahamaa" tickets on the resale market.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

lasteekraan christmas calendar

citizen's day quiz

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:56

Gallery: Georgians hold pro-EU, anti-government protest in Tallinn

18:19

Estonian Drama Theater's summer play 'Rahamaa' sells out in minutes

17:46

POLITICO gives Kadri Simson a 'C' as Estonia's European Commissioner

17:19

250 reservists called up for snap exercise Okas

17:18

Student Company Fair in Värska Showcases Innovation, Creativity, and Trends

16:52

Minister: Attempt to reduce red tape not a dastardly plan to create more paperwork

16:32

Gallery: Fairy tales theme for annual gingerbread exhibition

16:16

Jefimova wins convincingly as Estonian swimmers shine in Denmark

15:54

Cold weather and modest renewables output drive up price of gas

15:45

Estonia issues travel bans to 11 Georgian officials for human rights violations

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

29.11

Rasputin the polar bear heads to Denmark's Aalborg Zoo

01.12

Taking a traditional taxi to Tallinn Airport to become more expensive

01.12

Baltics to sanction Georgian officials for suppressing protests

08:01

New Old City Harbor No. 2 tram route now open to the public

01.12

Dutch F-35 fighters arrive at reopened Ämari Air Base

01.12

Zoologist and nature promoter Fred Jüssi dies

01.12

Kallas makes first official visit as EU foreign policy chief to Kyiv Updated

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo