Narva wants heritage protection for Baltic Power Plant smokestacks

Narva's Baltic Power Plant with its twin red and white striped smokestacks.
Narva's Baltic Power Plant with its twin red and white striped smokestacks. Source: Eesti Energia
The City of Narva is seeking heritage protection from the National Heritage Board for the smokestacks at Baltic Power Plant, citing their cultural value. Maintaining these inactive structures, however, would entail significant costs for the owner of the plant.

Commissioned 65 years ago, Baltic Power Plant was once the world's most powerful oil shale-fired power plant. Its sleek smokestacks were a landmark visible from a quite distance already when approaching the northeastern city.

Four of the original six smokestacks have since been demolished, rendered unneeded following the shutdown of several energy blocks.

Now, Narva city government is applying for cultural monument status for the remaining two, arguing that they're landmarks for Narva the same way Oleviste Church is for Tallinn.

"The disappearance of these last smokestacks would drastically alter the landscape of Narva and its surrounding areas," said Narva chief architect Peeter Tambu. "I promise you that if these smokestacks ever reach the age of the steeple at Oleviste Church, for example, people will start preserving them at all costs. For them to survive that long, though, someone needs to act now."

The Baltic Power Plant smokestacks are symbols of Narva for energy specialists as well. Maintaining the 180-meter-tall structures, however, is an expensive endeavor, which is why they have been in the process of being demolished since 2005.

"They're undeniably impressive structures, but maintaining them again is ultimately a matter of cost – around €300,000 per smokestack," explained Aleksandr Jefremov, a board member at Enefit Power, a subsidiary of the Estonian state-owned Eesti Energia."Inspections need to be conducted every three years and so on. We're in a really tough situation right now; we just don't have the money."

The National Heritage Board has not yet responded to Narva's application. Enefit Power is likewise awaiting a response to determine what to do with the remaining two smokestacks. One of the two still serves the remaining operational energy block, but the other is standing idle and could be demolished at any time.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

Narva wants heritage protection for Baltic Power Plant smokestacks

