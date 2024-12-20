X!

Ministry of Climate steams ahead with climate courses plan

News
The so-called Superministry building in Tallinn which also houses the Ministry of Climate.
The so-called Superministry building in Tallinn which also houses the Ministry of Climate. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Ministry of Climate plans to launch climate and environmental courses primarily aimed at decision-makers in the spring. The exact content of the courses is still being developed.

Climate Minister Yoko Alender (Reform) announced at the end of the summer that the Ministry of Climate plans to soon launch dedicated climate and environmental courses. These courses, in their structure and purpose, will resemble the long-standing top-level national defense courses.

Eili Lepik, head of the ministry's green reform department, explained that the two-day courses are scheduled to begin in May and will be invitation-only.

"The climate and environmental courses are intended for people from various fields, especially decision-makers, because climate and environmental issues affect all of us. Current surveys on climate and environmental awareness show that these topics are gaining more recognition, but they are often not associated with different areas of life. The aim of these courses is to explain what climate problems are, where they come from, what the climate system entails and how it connects to different areas of life – biodiversity, business, the economy, finance, energy and even people's well-being," said Lepik.

According to Lepik, organizing the courses will cost approximately €30,000, funded through the European Union's structural resources.

The detailed curriculum for the courses is still under development.

"What we know so far is that the courses will cover a range of topics. These include an introduction to climate and biodiversity issues as well as their connections to various fields. Participants will definitely have opportunities to discuss these topics rather than just attend lectures," Lepik added.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

