The new week brings a thaw, sleet and rain at times
Estonia is to see a return to milder weather this week after the recent snowy spell, with a mix of rain, sleet – and the occasional snowfall – due by midweek.
Sunday night into Monday morning was cold, particularly in the interior, where temperatures fell to as low as -13 degrees Celsius.
While cloud cover prevailed, the night was mostly snow-free, though fog amassed in places.
Monday morning is to remain mostly cloudy and dry, though patches of fog may persist in some regions, cleared by westerly breezes.
The low temperatures, from -1 degree in and around Tallinn down to -8 degrees in Võru County, are making for icy roads.
Through the course of the day, the skies will remain overcast with brief clearings in places. The mercury will rise steadily, however, up to -2 in the far southeast, -1 degree in the northeast, zero in the center, +1 degree in Tallinn and Pärnu, +2 in the far west, and up to +4 degrees over the islands.
This means that those areas which are due some precipitation – chiefly Hiiumaa and Ida-Viru County – will see this fall as rain and/or sleet.
By the evening, showers of rain, sleet, and sometimes snow are expected to have spread further across the mainland.
Monday night will be much milder than Sunday - +1 degree on average. On Tuesday, the weather will remain mostly cloudy with intermittent rain and sleet throughout the day and a mean ambient temperature of +2.
Through to Friday, average temperatures are expected to be above zero, up to +3 on Thursday, when it will also start to get clearer.
It will also be dry during the daytime from Wednesday to Friday, though by Friday evening, there will be a renewed chance of scattered rain showers across the country.
The days are getting longer by a few minutes each day. While dawn is at 9.09 a.m. on Monday, on Saturday it will be just before 9.00 a.m. Sundown on Monday is at 3.53 p.m.; on Saturday, 4.04 p.m. (Tallinn times).
Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael
Source: "Aktuaalne Kaamera," weather forecaster Kirsi Kajamäe-Novikov