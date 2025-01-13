The new week brings a thaw, sleet and rain at times

Estonia is to see a return to milder weather this week after the recent snowy spell, with a mix of rain, sleet – and the occasional snowfall – due by midweek.

Sunday night into Monday morning was cold, particularly in the interior, where temperatures fell to as low as -13 degrees Celsius.

While cloud cover prevailed, the night was mostly snow-free, though fog amassed in places.

Morning weather map for Monday, January 13, 2025. Source: ERR

Monday morning is to remain mostly cloudy and dry, though patches of fog may persist in some regions, cleared by westerly breezes.

The low temperatures, from -1 degree in and around Tallinn down to -8 degrees in Võru County, are making for icy roads.

Daytime weather map for Estonia, Monday, January 13, 2025. Source: ERR

Through the course of the day, the skies will remain overcast with brief clearings in places. The mercury will rise steadily, however, up to -2 in the far southeast, -1 degree in the northeast, zero in the center, +1 degree in Tallinn and Pärnu, +2 in the far west, and up to +4 degrees over the islands.

This means that those areas which are due some precipitation – chiefly Hiiumaa and Ida-Viru County – will see this fall as rain and/or sleet.

By the evening, showers of rain, sleet, and sometimes snow are expected to have spread further across the mainland.

Monday night will be much milder than Sunday - +1 degree on average. On Tuesday, the weather will remain mostly cloudy with intermittent rain and sleet throughout the day and a mean ambient temperature of +2.

Four-day weather outlook Tuesday, January 14 to Friday, January 17, 2025. Source: ERR

Through to Friday, average temperatures are expected to be above zero, up to +3 on Thursday, when it will also start to get clearer.

It will also be dry during the daytime from Wednesday to Friday, though by Friday evening, there will be a renewed chance of scattered rain showers across the country.

The days are getting longer by a few minutes each day. While dawn is at 9.09 a.m. on Monday, on Saturday it will be just before 9.00 a.m. Sundown on Monday is at 3.53 p.m.; on Saturday, 4.04 p.m. (Tallinn times).

