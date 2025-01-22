X!

Tsahkna backs defense spending rise, leaves it to Reform to find funds

Margus Tsahkna.
Margus Tsahkna. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said he supports Prime Minister Kristen Michal's (Reform) suggestion to raise the country's defense spending to five percent of GDP. However, Tsahkna said it is down to the prime minister and finance minister, both of whom are members of the Reform Party, to find the sources needed to cover the costs.

"I support raising Estonia's defense spending to five percent of gross domestic product (GDP). This is necessary to strengthen Estonia's defense capabilities and increase the nation's sense of security, but it would also send a powerful message in terms of foreign policy," Tsahkna told ERR on Wednesday.

Tsahkna, however, ruled out the collection of additional tax revenue as a potential source of additional spending.

"Raising taxes and the continuation of the tax festival as a source of funding is not acceptable to me under any circumstances. Therefore, we have to look elsewhere. The prime minister and the finance minister have to make concrete proposals in this regard, and we must consider cost savings, the increased involvement of European funds and additional borrowing," said Tsahkna.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said on Vikerraadio's show "Stuudios on peaminister" that Estonia should target defense spending  levels at five percent of GDP. Shortly afterwards, Michal posted on social media about the same topic.

The unexpected statement was criticized by Eesti 200 chair and Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas, who said coalition partners should not hear about such important decisions through the press. Kallas said she expected the prime minister to explain how he plans to bring defense spending to five percent.

Editor: Mait Ots, Michael Cole

