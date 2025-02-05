X!

PM: If we want more energy, offshore wind farms are needed

Kristen Michal.
Kristen Michal. Source: ERR
Although electricity generated by onshore wind farms is cheaper per unit, and some claims have been made that Estonia could manage with just onshore parks, at least one offshore wind farm is still necessary if we want to produce a larger amount of energy, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) has said.

Leaders of the three coalition parties – Reform, SDE and Eesti 200 – have agreed the state will organize auctions for the construction of both offshore and onshore wind farms for a total of two terawatt-hours.

But not everyone agrees, arguing offshore wind farms are not needed.

One factor is the cost. It is estimated that it costs up to €130 million per year to subsidized wind farms, and over 20 years this will total €2.6 billion. It is said other cheaper options are available.

Michal noted that there are differing opinions, but people tend to favor the sector they are involved in.

"Those who sell gas praise gas power plants; those who build nuclear plants promote nuclear energy; those who develop wind turbines talk about wind power, and those who have worked at Eesti Energia speak at length about the benefits of oil shale energy," he told Tuesday's "Esimene stuudio."

"The fact is that we currently ensure reserves with oil shale energy, which provides about 1,200 megawatts. The cost per unit of this is five times higher than that of a new gas plant. Wind energy is even cheaper. If we set ideology and personal preferences aside, the goal is to provide the cheapest possible option for Estonian people and the economy," he added.

The prime minister offshore wind farms are more expensive but they are needed to cover the projected electricity demand.

"Onshore wind is cheaper per unit, but it does not provide enough capacity. If we want a larger amount of energy, we also need offshore wind farms — or at least one offshore wind farm, which is the more likely scenario," Michal said.

When asked whether offshore wind farms would still be built in Estonia without subsidies, he commented: "The simplest explanation for supporting offshore wind is that if you want certain production capacities to enter the market, you have to guarantee a certain volume for them. Simply put — if the maximum support package is €2.6 billion, then the benefit to the national economy is €5 billion."

The prime minister added a decision needed to be made, if only because Estonia has seen increasing opposition to wind energy.

"Today, a major problem is emerging — a very active fight against the cheapest forms of energy, solar and wind. New stories and misinformation narratives are being created, which slow down progress. That is why it makes sense to create a well-balanced package that includes everything from wind to nuclear, with storage solutions included as well," he told the show.

--

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

Source: Esimene stuudio, interview by Liisu Lass

