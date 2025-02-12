X!

Cold weather allows ski resorts in southern Estonia to produce fake snow

News
Artificial snow machine.
Artificial snow machine. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

This winter has been snow-poor in southeastern Estonia, but the recent cold temperatures have allowed ski centers to produce artificial snow so that skiers can enjoy at least a few hundred meters of trails.

While in previous years Värska health trails offered a 1.6-kilometer ski track, this year only an 800-meter trail is available, with half of it made possible by artificial snow.

"This year has been really challenging. Except for the last week, when we had a longer cold spell. But overall, winter has been unpredictable, with cold snaps being very short, and as usual, technical issues tend to arise at the same time. So, it's been a tough year," trail master Rein Zaitsev told Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Skiing enthusiasts are making do with shorter trails.

"Fortunately, there is at least something. The snowmakers have put in some effort and produced additional snow. Otherwise, the situation this year would have been rather bleak," said Inrit.

At the Mammaste ski center near Põlva, six snow cannons are in operation, and a 3.7-kilometer ski trail is expected to be completed soon.

If enough artificial snow can be produced, winter activities could continue there until April.

"To be completely honest, this is practically the second time we are making artificial snow. The first time, a major thaw came and, as seen elsewhere, it melted away all the artificial snow. But now the weather has been good, with nighttime temperatures dropping as low as minus 12 degrees, which has significantly helped in getting the trails in shape," said trail master Arne Tilk.

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

