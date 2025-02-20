X!

Vastlakuklid can also be filled with eggs, peas or beetroot cream

News
Savoury vastlakuklid.
Savoury vastlakuklid. Source: ERR
News

While traditional fillings for Estonia's Shrove Tuesday treat vastlakuklid include marzipan, cream and jam, food journalist Tuuli Mathisen believes there are also many savory options.

Mathisen told Wednesday's "Terevisioon" that, instead of the usual sweet vastlakuklid, the bread buns could filled with egg, pea, or beetroot cream, or even chanterelles and pork.

She said there is no need to strictly follow a recipe."Why not experiment with different fillings? How long can you keep eating the same bun with whipped cream?" Mathisen told the show.

She brought six different varieties to the TV studio, only one of which was sweet.

"This one is inspired by Independence Day. I added a little kama, sea buckthorn jam, and a few lingonberries on top to the sweet cream. Everything is deliciously local and, at the same time, a good remedy against viruses," the journalist said. "Kama gives a nice nutty flavor."

Food journalist Tuuli Mathisen and savoury Vastlakuklid. Source: ERR

The next bun was made with egg cream, sprat, capers, and fresh herbs. "It's very good with a rich, buttery bun," she said.

Another striking vastlakuklid was filled with bright green pea cream, and was inspired by the tradition pea soup also served on Shrove Tuesday. "There's also pork ham in it — this bun is a soup substitute," she said. "You can also add spinach."

Her fourth and most "luxurious cream cheese filling with truffle and chanterelles.

Her last two prototypes were stuffed with beetroot cream and goats cheese and herring, and hot-smoked trout turned into a creamy spread, with added dill, capers, and a bit of lemon.

"There is no need to follow a recipe exactly when making the creams. The basic logic is to whip the cream without adding sugar, take room-temperature cream cheese, mix them together, then puree peas or beetroot and stir it in," explained Mathisen.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Annika Remmel, Helen Wright

Source: "Terevisioon", interview by Katrin Viirpalu

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:50

Estonian construction consultants HML open Dublin office

14:38

Court sentences woman to four years in prison for killing her baby

14:25

Ministry eases Just Transition Fund rules for Ida-Viru County development

13:58

Auditor general: Not enough information to decide on wind farm subsidies

13:38

Government scraps €2.6 billion aid plan for offshore wind farm construction

13:34

Attorney: Tax hikes cluster takes the cake as worst legislation of 2024

12:55

Climate minister: Ministry released incorrect data

12:22

Tallink reports €786M revenue and €40.3M profits for 2024

11:56

Deputy mayor: Linnahall will be the most beautiful building in Tallinn

11:23

Tartu nearly finished care reform compensation claim for state

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

19.02

Expert: US mistaken to think peace deal forced on Ukraine is viable

18.02

Tommy Cash: Käärijä and Joost Klein helped me a lot

19.02

Minister: Estonia's defense spending will be over 4% of GDP in 2026

19.02

Minister: Talk about US troop withdrawal from Estonia is 'speculation'

19.02

Estonia awaits US agreement to accelerate next HIMARS delivery

08:13

Public not warned about week-old North Tallinn oil slick

19.02

Estonia's average old-age pension rises to €817 per month

19.02

Over 1,000 taking part in Independence Day parade, NATO flyover happening too

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo