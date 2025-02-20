Vastlakuklid can also be filled with eggs, peas or beetroot cream

While traditional fillings for Estonia's Shrove Tuesday treat vastlakuklid include marzipan, cream and jam, food journalist Tuuli Mathisen believes there are also many savory options.

Mathisen told Wednesday's "Terevisioon" that, instead of the usual sweet vastlakuklid, the bread buns could filled with egg, pea, or beetroot cream, or even chanterelles and pork.

She said there is no need to strictly follow a recipe."Why not experiment with different fillings? How long can you keep eating the same bun with whipped cream?" Mathisen told the show.

She brought six different varieties to the TV studio, only one of which was sweet.

"This one is inspired by Independence Day. I added a little kama, sea buckthorn jam, and a few lingonberries on top to the sweet cream. Everything is deliciously local and, at the same time, a good remedy against viruses," the journalist said. "Kama gives a nice nutty flavor."

Food journalist Tuuli Mathisen and savoury Vastlakuklid. Source: ERR

The next bun was made with egg cream, sprat, capers, and fresh herbs. "It's very good with a rich, buttery bun," she said.

Another striking vastlakuklid was filled with bright green pea cream, and was inspired by the tradition pea soup also served on Shrove Tuesday. "There's also pork ham in it — this bun is a soup substitute," she said. "You can also add spinach."

Her fourth and most "luxurious cream cheese filling with truffle and chanterelles.

Her last two prototypes were stuffed with beetroot cream and goats cheese and herring, and hot-smoked trout turned into a creamy spread, with added dill, capers, and a bit of lemon.

"There is no need to follow a recipe exactly when making the creams. The basic logic is to whip the cream without adding sugar, take room-temperature cream cheese, mix them together, then puree peas or beetroot and stir it in," explained Mathisen.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!