Ministry eases Just Transition Fund rules for Ida-Viru County development

Piret Hartman.
Piret Hartman. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Applying for support from the Just Transition Fund, aimed at developing Ida-Viru County, will become easier in the future as the Ministry of Regional and Agricultural Affairs is relaxing the rules. The previous conditions were unsuccessful, it believes.

The Just Transition Fund is intended to facilitate a smoother exit from the oil shale industry, can be used for various activities. The support measure has supported children's camps as well as events such as a sauna marathon and a cycling competition.

After the regulation is amended, state and local government-run institutions, such as state high schools, will also be able to apply for funding. Hendrik Agur, director of Kohtla-Järve State High School, approves of the change.

"This is very positive news. If this goes through, we will not have to deal with parallel financial structures, and the process will be transparent and fair. So far, we haven't had direct access to the fund but have done so through an NGO run by our school's employees. For example, the last rock opera we organized with funding from the fund was essentially carried out by the school, but formally by the NGO. Why is that necessary?" he asked.

There are a total of 16 measures within the Just Transition Fund. The changes do not introduce anything particularly significant, said Minister of Regional and Agricultural Affairs Piret Hartman (SDE.)

"The more substantive changes concern what kinds of activities can receive funding. Some activities will also be excluded. For example, funding was requested for adult training, but since the Just Transition framework already allocates money for the Unemployment Insurance Fund to carry out such activities, this measure will no longer cover it," Hartman explained.

This non-commercial measure, aimed at communities, has been criticized with some questioning whether cultural and sports events should recieve cash when the main point is creating new jobs.

As a former minister of culture, Hartman does not agree with this criticism.

"It is precisely through cultural activities that local people's sense of dignity has improved. It's not just factories and industries — this region has much more to offer. Cultural diversity is the richness of this area, and the people themselves are its true wealth," Hartman said.

The total volume of the Just Transition Fund exceeds €340 million. Of the €16.7 million allocated for regional initiatives, €2.6 million remains unallocated.

-

Editor: Mari Peegel, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalen kaamera

