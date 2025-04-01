X!

Biotech firm cancels use of EU Just Transition Fund money

News
General government consolidated debt grew by €1.6 billion on year to 2024.
General government consolidated debt grew by €1.6 billion on year to 2024. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

A biotech firm which received €4.7 million in support from the European Union's Just Transition Fund has announced that it will forgo that support.

Biotech startup ÄIO had planned to build a showcase plant in Jõhvi, to produce environmentally friendly oils and fats from wood and agricultural residues.

OÜ ÄIO Tech commercial department head Mariane Barrier told Põhjarannik: "Construction of the plant is taking longer and requires significantly more financial input than this support offers."

In October it had become clear that another planned development, a glued laminated timber products factory, which had been allocated €13 million in support, would also not be coming to Ida-Viru County.

Monica Hankov, head of the support department at the Enterprise and Innovation Foundation (EIS), said that there have been withdrawals amounting to €17.9 million across four business measures of the Just Transition Fund, while 90 percent of that amount stems from the two projects mentioned above.

These funds will now being redirected to other projects on the waiting list, and while Hankov said nearly all of the remaining funded projects are in progress and recipients of funding say they plan to meet their goals, Põhjarannik was unable to find any clear local overview of that progress.

The Just Transition Fund (JTF) was set up under the 2021-2027 EU programming round to help communities across Europe meet the challenges posed by the transition to a zero-carbon economy. This makes Ida-Viru County, home of the bulk of Estonia's oil shale industry, the main regional recipient of JTF funds in Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:24

Latvia has big plans for developing its defense industry

10:52

Mark Lajal gets Mexico ATP tournament off to a winning start

10:31

Järva County farmer has already planted this year's first potatoes

10:02

Expert: Stubb managed to meet Trump because he made the right offer

09:34

Estonian leaders mourn US soldiers who died during training exercise in Lithuania

09:02

Harmonized index of consumer prices rose by 4.3 percent on year to March

08:49

Prorector on Metrosert grant: State fertilizing branch while cutting down the tree

08:18

Biotech firm cancels use of EU Just Transition Fund money

07:53

Estonia to build second apartment building for Ukrainian IDPs

07:25

Former President Salome Zurabishvili: EU should respond to what is happening in Georgia

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

30.03

Adam Cullen: Am I a danger to my community in Estonia as a US citizen?

31.03

Electric mopeds spark a wave of complaints in Tallinn

31.03

How and why do ugly buildings crop up in Estonia?

31.03

How will the stripping of voting rights affect integration in Estonia?

31.03

Over 800 Tsarist-era explosives found in Põhja-Tallinn

31.03

Maardu Manor up for sale again, this time for €700,000

31.03

Foreign minister: Stubb's ceasefire deadline puts Putin under pressure

31.03

Estonia borrows €250 million with 2 percent interest

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo