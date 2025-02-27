X!

Free entry to some of Tallinn's top museums this Sunday

Entry to the Kiek in de Kök Museum is free on Sunday, March 2.
Entry to the Kiek in de Kök Museum is free on Sunday, March 2. Source: Troy David Johnston/Creative Commons
Every first Sunday of the month, a host of Tallinn's top museums offer free entry to visitors, with this Sunday, March 2, no exception.

The aim of "Museum Sundays" is to draw attention to the rich cultural life and daily activities happening at Tallinn's museums, as well as to improve accessibility, both for Tallinners and visitors to the Estonian capital.

On "Museum Sundays," participating Tallinn museums are open free of charge to individual visitors, though guided group visits are not available.

On "Museum Sundays" there is a free entrance to the following Tallinn museums:

The Tallinn City Life Museum (Vene 17)
The Photography Museum (Raekoja 4/6)
The Kiek in de Kök Fortifications Museum with bastion walkways (Komandandi tee 2)
The Peter I House Museum (Mäekalda 2)
Vilde Museum (Roheline aas 3)
Tammsaare Museum (Koidula 12a)
The Mati Unt Museum (L. Koidula 17)
Kalamaja Museum (Kotzebue 16)
Tallinn Art Hall Lasnamäe pavilion (Jaan Koorti 24)
Nõmme Museum (Jaama 18)
Contemporary Art Museum of Estonia (Kursi 5)

The Kalamaja Museum in Tallinn. Source: Aron Urb

As a result of the high level of interest in "Museum Sundays," it is also necessary to register your visit in advance by "buying" a free ticket online here. Free tickets are available up to two months in advance.

More information is available here.

Editor: Michael Cole

