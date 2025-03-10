SDE deputy chair: Government falling apart because of Reform's poor rating

Tallinn Mayor and Social Democratic Party (SDE) Vice Chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski believes that the criticism directed at the Social Democrats by coalition partners is insincere and largely a performance, driven primarily by the Reform Party's poor approval ratings.

"The accusations we have heard from our coalition partners are insincere. If we are talking about some bureaucratic nuance that is supposedly bringing the Estonian state to a standstill, that is, of course, not a serious claim. In certain decisions, there has indeed been a lack of both quality and speed, but the Social Democrats cannot be blamed for that. On the contrary, in some cases, the responsibility lies more with Margus Tsahkna's party, Eesti 200," Ossinovski said on "Terevisioon" Monday morning.

He stated that the rhetoric being used now is largely a performance. Ossinovski recalled that SDE has been in government alongside the Reform Party since 2022, making difficult, complex and often unpopular decisions.

"We have always managed to find compromises under different prime ministers. And now, suddenly, a draft regulation from a ministry is supposedly preventing further progress? That is not a serious argument," he said.

"The real reasons must be sought in the low approval ratings of the prime minister's party. That naturally makes them nervous — there is no doubt about that. Apparently, somewhere along the line, a decision was made that continuing in government with [just] Eesti 200 might help boost their support. Their [the Reform Party's] first preference would be to collaborate with Isamaa, but Isamaa wisely ruled that out and will not join Michal's government."

Ossinovski pointed out that, mathematically, the Reform Party and Eesti 200 could govern alone, as they hold 52 seats in parliament, but that would not make governance any easier.

"The combined support for the current government has already dropped below one-third, which is quite critical. If the Reform Party and Eesti 200 attempt to govern alone, their support will barely exceed 15 percent. It will be very difficult for them to convince the public that tough decisions need to be made when the parties themselves lack the necessary support base. I don't think it would be wise to push the Social Democrats out of government, but of course, the prime minister has the right to do so."

Ossinovski does not believe that political shifts in Toompea will have an impact on Tallinn's ruling coalition.

"In Tallinn, we do not have the same Reform Party hegemony as at the national level, where it is practically impossible to form a government without them, giving them room to maneuver as they please. In Tallinn, the balance is more stable, cooperation is going well, and I believe that until October 19, when the next local elections take place, the city's government will remain stable," Ossinovski said.

The government crisis started when Prime Minister Kristen Michal suggested last week that because SDE have engaged in slowing down processes and incomprehensible initiatives only adding to red tape during their time in the government, the Reform Party is theoretically prepared to continue ruling with just junior partner Eesti 200, with the latter having repeatedly criticized SDE as well.

The coalition council is set to meet and discuss how the government will move forward at 1 p.m. Monday.

