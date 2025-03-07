X!

PM: Government could theoretically continue as 2-party coalition with Eesti 200

News
Kristina Kallas and Kristen Michal.
Kristina Kallas and Kristen Michal. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

According to Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform), while in government, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) have engaged in slowing down processes and incomprehensible initiatives. The PM added that Reform would theoretically be prepared to continue governing as a two-party coalition with Eesti 200 if the SDE are not prepared ready to change their approach.

Michal said he plans to start discussing the concerns regarding cooperation with the SDE on Monday. "We will certainly try to discuss whether we can resolve this and move forward together. If not, it is theoretically possible that just the two parties will go ahead," Michal said.

According to Michal, a Reform-Eesti 200 government would be a right-wing government. "Which would enable us to do quite a lot of the things we want to do," Michal said.

He also did not rule out cooperation with Isamaa. "They may have to get over this obsession with ratings and decide what is more important to them –  to participate in the governance of the Estonian state, which I think is more important to people in difficult times, or to actually think about the outcome of the local elections," Michal said.

"If is the latter that is more important, well, then maybe we will see more of these rhetorical rants here," Michal said.

Regarding the SDE, Michal said that the views held are just very different. "Maybe nerves and perceptions are also very different from the mood of this era. After all, our wish in this government is to make things easier," the prime minister said.

"At one time, I was the initiator of the zero bureaucracy project, and today, actually, reading the news, I repeatedly have to justify to myself why we are again creating new rules, for which I am not quite sure whether they need to be created exactly as they are," Michal said.

Michal also reproached the SDE for talking about new taxes. "The same moment will come again when someone sends out a circular saying please come up with ideas for new taxes," Michal said.

The prime minister also accused the socialists of facilitating the introduction of cheaper foreign labor and of blocking the simplification of rules on nature conservation. "The spirit of the times is not to talk at length, not to make decisions," Michal noted.

Michal said, however, that he plans to negotiate with the SDE and has no personal issues with anyone from the party.

The Reform Party won 37 seats in the last Riigikogu elections, but they can also count on Maria Jufereva-Skurativski, who moved from the Center Party to Reform, and Alar Laneman, who joined from EKRE. This means that in effect, they have 39 Riigikogu MPs.

Eesti 200 won 14 seats in the last elections, but after the expulsion of Züleyxa Izmailova, their number of representatives in the Riigikogu fell to 13. In total, the Reform Party and Eesti 200 can therefore count on 52 votes, giving them a narrow majority in the 101-member parliament.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Huko Aaspõllu, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

07.03

Kiik: SDE ready to talk but won't give up on principles

07.03

Eesti 200 want SDE to adopt more right-wing policies

07.03

PM: Government could theoretically continue as 2-party coalition with Eesti 200

07.03

Keldo: Serious discussion needed with SDE on how to continue in government

07.03

Mari-Liis Jakobson: Who benefits from a government crisis?

07.03

EDF colonel: Russia has taken back some territory in Kursk Oblast

07.03

Hurdler Kreete Verlin misses out on European Championships semis by cat's whisker

07.03

Minister: Red tape-cutting bill now ready to put before government

07.03

Tallinn's Kosmos movie theater reopening as cultural center

07.03

Tennis player Daniil Glinka through to quarterfinals in Germany

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

07.03

Competition heats up among companies renting cars to Bolt taxi drivers

06.03

Estonia's average salary rises to €1,981 in 2024

06.03

Who are the Freemasons in Estonia and what do they do?

07.03

Estonia's eastern border infrastructure due for completion by end of 2027

07.03

Tallinn's Kosmos movie theater reopening as cultural center

06.03

Record number of people taking Estonian A2-B1 exams

05.03

Sweden's ICA to sell Rimi stores in the Baltics to Danes

06.03

Estonia's defense minister: We are considering both HIMARS and alternatives

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo