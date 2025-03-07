Kiik: SDE ready to talk but won't give up on principles

According to Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform), the current governing coalition could continue without the Social Democratic Party (SDE) if negotiations fail to produce a result. SDE Deputy Chair Tanel Kiik says his party are ready for negotiations but will not give up on their principles.

According to Michal, several initiatives in the government had been delayed due to the SDE. He also said that prolonged debate was not in keeping with the spirit of the times.

"We will try to discuss everything, and see if we can work things out and then move forward together. If not, in theory it is also possible that only two parties will go ahead. But again, we will discuss things first," the prime minister said.

According to Michal, the coalition will begin discussing its future at the start of next week.

Tanel Kiik, deputy chair of the SDE, said emotions among the coalition parties are boiling over but some clarity will come from next week's talks.

"We are ready to negotiate. This does not mean that we will somehow give up on our principles or positions. I see no need for that. /.../ The rule has always been that if you want to reach an agreement, an agreement will be found and it will be done at the negotiating table. If you don't want to reach an agreement, then you can blame each other in the media, point fingers and use all kinds of other methods," Kiik said.

"I've tried to keep the chemistry between people so good that we can get things done. I'm trying to do that, but if it comes down to a question of making things easier, making the economy grow faster, then it's more a question of whether we can continue in this way," Michal said.

Speaking on ETV show "Aktuaalne kaamera," on Thursday, Isamaa MP Priit Sibu ruled out the possibility of becoming part of a government led by Kristen Michal.

Michal, however, has not ruled out a potential union with Isamaa.

"They may have to get over this obsession with ratings and decide what is more important to them – to participate in the governance of the Estonian state, which I think is more important to people in difficult times, or to actually think about the outcome of the local elections," Michal said.

However, according to Kiik a broad-based government is more beneficial for Estonia.

"Where there are parties on both the right and the left. And, in fact, with a fairly large presence in the Riigikogu. If there is a will to find agreements, they will be found," he said.

---

