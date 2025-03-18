All volumes of 'Truth and Justice' to appear in English for the first time next year

Ilvi Liive-Roosipuu, head of the Estonian Literature Information Center, provided an overview of current literary trends on "Terevisioon" and revealed that next year, all five volumes of A. H. Tammsaare's "Truth and Justice" will be published in full in English for the first time.

According to Roosipuu, in recent years, there has been significant global interest in fantasy literature, but classic works continue to hold their ground. "Interest in classic literature has not disappeared and never will. Works that deal with fundamental values have always been relevant and remain so today," she said, adding that crime fiction also continues to be in demand.

From her discussions and meetings at the book fair, Liive noted that there is currently a strong interest in books written by female authors. "Since women are the primary readers and buyers of books, publishers are trying to find literature that appeals to them," she explained. She also pointed out that as print runs decrease in the global literary market, it is increasingly important for published books to sell well.

Each year, around 100 works of Estonian fiction are translated into foreign languages. "In total, these books are translated into about 25 languages. I don't think many realize just how large this number is. We have 80 to 90 translators worldwide doing this work, because Estonian literature is not translated by Estonians themselves. It is translated by people for whom Estonian is a foreign language and they translate it into their native tongue," Liive explained.

According to Liive, publishing books in foreign languages happens in close collaboration with translators. "We have a very strong relationship with them. They frequently visit Estonia and meet with Estonian authors. These collaborations help determine which books to offer for translation," she said, noting that translators often have a better understanding of their home country's literary market.

Over the years, a clearer picture has emerged of the key target markets. "Through our interactions with German, French, English and Spanish publishers, we have gained a sense over the past couple of decades of what they might be interested in and can tailor our offerings accordingly. Every country's publishing industry is different, with its own specific interests and directions," Liive explained.

A particularly notable milestone is being reached with Tammsaare's "Truth and Justice." "Next year, all five volumes of 'Truth and Justice' will be published in English. Despite English being the most important translation language, this novel has never been fully translated into it before. This year, the third volume will be published, followed by the fourth and fifth next year. Once complete, one of the cornerstones of Estonian literature will finally be available in English, which is a significant achievement for us," Liive said.

--

