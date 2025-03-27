Bank of Estonia to pay €18.5 million of last year's profit to the state

The Bank of Estonia posted a profit of €74 million in 2024. At its Tuesday meeting, the supervisory board of the central bank decided to allocate a quarter of that, or €18.5 million, to the state budget.

Bank of Estonia supervisory board chair Urmas Varblane noted that the Bank of Estonia's profitability has recovered, allowing the practice of paying a quarter of its profit from the previous year into Estonia's state budget to continue, according to a press release.

The central bank's supervisory board has made a long-term decision to ensure that the Bank of Estonia's capital buffers are sufficient for fulfilling its tasks.

The Bank of Estonia aims to increase its capital buffers so that they reach the same relative level as the average of the eurozone's central banks. As of the end of 2024, this means a need to raise its capital buffer level from €715 million to approximately €2.9 billion.

Since 1992, the Bank of Estonia has allocated a total of €192 million from its profits to the state budget.

