Members of Estonia's re-independence government: We need strong leadership

April 3 marks 35 years since the government that led the restoration of Estonia's independence took office. "We believe that we, along with many of our now sadly departed colleagues, did everything we could to help realize the Estonian people's dream of freedom," write the members of Estonia's 34th government in a joint statement.

The government led by Edgar Savisaar took office on April 3, 1990, and served for a total of 639 days until January 30, 1992. The coalition was formed by the Popular Front (Rahvarinne) and the Coalition Party (Koonderakond).

The undersigned and members of the government that oversaw Estonia's re-independence: Tiit Vähi, Siiri Oviir, Jüri Raidla, Harri Õunapuu, Jaak Leimann, Rein Loik, Raivo Vare, Ants Laos, Tõnis Kaasik and Aleksander Sikkal.

We, the undersigned, gathering as members of the government that led Estonia during its re-independence on the 35th anniversary of assuming office, wish our country continued success and endurance as a full-fledged member of the free and democratic world.

Regrettably, we must acknowledge that just as our time in government coincided with a period of major global systemic change — the era of liberation for so-called Eastern Bloc countries from the dictates of communist superpower rule — a similar situation is now unfolding once again, though this time, unfortunately, in the opposite direction. As was the case back then, emerging from this period successfully and without bloodshed will require the concerted efforts of our entire society, with all its diverse parts and forces, and from each and every one of us.

Today marks a new era of major upheaval and reordering, both globally and, to some extent, here at home. Meeting this challenge successfully will demand foresight and strong leadership, the use of the best available advice and the capacity to learn from our mistakes. This is what we wish for those currently in power.

In the stormy winds of such great change — as was the case 35 years ago — decision-makers had to, given the circumstances, goals, outcomes and our small size and limited resources, be fully dedicated and capable. They had to be experienced and knowledgeable individuals from across the freedom-valuing segments of the political spectrum, in order to achieve our ultimate goal: breaking away from the Soviet Union, restoring our state, preserving the Estonian language and culture, providing people with a better life and returning to the family of democratic European nations — because that was our only viable choice. And it had to be done in the spirit of good-neighborly cooperation and mutual understanding with our partners in the region and globally.

At the same time, due to Estonia's particular circumstances, it is essential not to overlook the need to ensure the most effective organization and management of the state. We must avoid the excessive growth of the state apparatus, the domination of bureaucracy and the overexpansion of government oversight, which could stifle the initiative and enterprise of individuals in a free society — qualities that alone ensure the true development of our country and people.

We believe that we, along with many of our then-colleagues — sadly, many of whom have since passed — did everything we could to help realize the Estonian people's dream of freedom and their successful response to the challenges of the time. Now, in this new era, it is the turn of a new generation of leaders. We wish them strength in that task!

The ETV program "Sõna on valitsusel" in 1991. Pictured: Minister of Economic Affairs Jaak Leimann, Prime Minister Edgar Savisaar, and Minister of State Raivo Vare. Source: Ülo Josing/ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!