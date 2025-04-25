ERR live broadcasting Pope Francis' funeral

The funeral can be followed starting 10:45 a.m. Estonian time, on ETV and on the err.ee portal – which will carry the international TV feed from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

Pope Francis' funeral mass will take place on Saturday at St. Peter's Square in Rome. Following the mass, the coffin will be taken to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore. While the mass and funeral procession will be broadcast live, events in the basilica will not be shown live to the public.

Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday at the age of 88 after a period of ill health. He had appeared before crowds and given a blessing on Easter Sunday itself.

Estonia is being represented at the papal funeral by President Alar Karis, who is attending.

