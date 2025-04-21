X!

Foreign minister: Pope Francis lived an extraordinary life

News
Pope Francis in Tallinn in 2018.
Pope Francis in Tallinn in 2018. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) expressed his condolences after the death of Pope Francis on Monday.

The 88-year-old leader of the Roman Catholic Church died at 7:35 a.m. local time on Easter Monday.

Tsahkna extended condolences to the Vatican and Catholics around the world.

"Pope Francis lived an extraordinary life and taught us the importance of mercy and helping those in need. He was a leader whose compassion and humility inspired millions around the world," the minister said in a statement. 

"We will recall his efforts to promote dialogue and understanding between different communities that underscored his belief in peace and unity. Thank you, Pope Francis. History will remember his legacy."

Francis was the first South American leader of the Catholic Church. He was recently discharged from hospital after five weeks of treatment for an infection.

Pope visits Estonia

Pope Francis arrives at Freedom Square ahead of Holy Mass. 25 September 2018. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Pope Francis visited all three Baltic states in 2018. The speech he made when meeting then-President Kersti Kaljulaid can be read here.

"I would like to think of Estonia as a land of memory and of fruitfulness," he said, listing Estonia's achievements since it regained independence in 1991.

"Your people had to endure, at different times in history, moments of bitter suffering and tribulation. Struggles for a freedom and independence that was constantly disputed or threatened. Nonetheless, in the last twenty-five years or so — since you once again took your proper place in the family of nations — Estonian society has taken "giant steps" forward," the Pope said.

Articles from his visit can be read below:

Gallery: Thousands gather at Freedom Square for Holy Mass

Gallery: President Kaljulaid receives Pope Francis at Kadriorg

Gallery: Pope Francis' visit through the eyes of spectators

President Kaljulaid: Hiding from the world's problems makes no one stronger

Pope in Estonia: Abuse scandals driving people away from Church

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:59

Harri Tiido: Baltic Sea region as a model of the future of Europe

15:33

Government calls up to 235 reservists for snap training exercise

15:25

Employers unhappy with vague Planning Act changes

14:56

Tartu Bigbank Estonian volleyball champions for 2025

14:22

Gallery: Jim Ashilevi presents debut poetry collection 'The Mouthless'

14:19

Bishop: Pope Francis tried with all his heart to reach every person

13:50

Number of public sector workers up by 600 since 2023

13:26

Foreign minister: Pope Francis lived an extraordinary life

13:16

Valeria Valasevitš crowned Estonian rhythmic gymnastics champion

12:32

Journalist: Extremism among teenage boys gaining momentum in Estonia

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

18.04

Russia leaves 4,000 Russian pensioners in Estonia without their pensions

17.04

Study: Russian-speaking youth in Estonia reflect diverse values, identities

20.04

115 cruise ships to visit Estonia in 2025

17.04

Estonian ministry preparing to simplify civilian firearm ownership rules

19.04

Estonian universities have not yet taken active steps to attract US researchers

19.04

'Do what you can:' Why do foreign nationals join Estonia's Defense League?

20.04

Captured Russian military equipment from Ukraine on display at Estonian War Museum

19.04

Tallinn's Way of the Cross leads to Orthodox church for first time

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo