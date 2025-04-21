Foreign minister: Pope Francis lived an extraordinary life

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) expressed his condolences after the death of Pope Francis on Monday.

The 88-year-old leader of the Roman Catholic Church died at 7:35 a.m. local time on Easter Monday.

Tsahkna extended condolences to the Vatican and Catholics around the world.

"Pope Francis lived an extraordinary life and taught us the importance of mercy and helping those in need. He was a leader whose compassion and humility inspired millions around the world," the minister said in a statement.

"We will recall his efforts to promote dialogue and understanding between different communities that underscored his belief in peace and unity. Thank you, Pope Francis. History will remember his legacy."

Francis was the first South American leader of the Catholic Church. He was recently discharged from hospital after five weeks of treatment for an infection.

Pope visits Estonia

Pope Francis arrives at Freedom Square ahead of Holy Mass. 25 September 2018. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Pope Francis visited all three Baltic states in 2018. The speech he made when meeting then-President Kersti Kaljulaid can be read here.

"I would like to think of Estonia as a land of memory and of fruitfulness," he said, listing Estonia's achievements since it regained independence in 1991.

"Your people had to endure, at different times in history, moments of bitter suffering and tribulation. Struggles for a freedom and independence that was constantly disputed or threatened. Nonetheless, in the last twenty-five years or so — since you once again took your proper place in the family of nations — Estonian society has taken "giant steps" forward," the Pope said.

Articles from his visit can be read below:

Gallery: Thousands gather at Freedom Square for Holy Mass

Gallery: President Kaljulaid receives Pope Francis at Kadriorg

Gallery: Pope Francis' visit through the eyes of spectators

President Kaljulaid: Hiding from the world's problems makes no one stronger

Pope in Estonia: Abuse scandals driving people away from Church

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!