X!

Riigikogu speaker Lauri Hussar attending papal inauguration mass in Rome

News
St. Peter's Basilica in Rome.
St. Peter's Basilica in Rome. Source: Andrew Whyte/ERR News
News

President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) is Estonia's official representative at Sunday's inauguration mass of Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican.

The mass starts at 11 a.m. Estonian time and is to be attended by various leaders from around the world. The inauguration takes place in St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City, and Hussar is to attend the papal reception, together with other heads of delegation, following the mass.

The death of Pope Francis last month prompted a papal conclave, which on May 8 elected Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, a U.S. citizen, as next pope, taking the name Leo XIV.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Riigikogu Press Office.

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:18

Ott Tänak lying in third place in Rally Portugal after taking early lead

10:12

Reform-Eesti 200 coalition pact nearing completion

09:51

Riigikogu speaker Lauri Hussar attending papal inauguration mass in Rome

09:01

No survivors in Finland crash of two helicopters that took off from Tallinn Updated

08:47

Tommy Cash stuns with third place Eurovision Song Contest finish for Estonia

17.05

Rail Baltic Estonia signs country's largest-ever infrastructure contracts

17.05

Riigikogu leaders meet with Ukraine's strategic communications chief

17.05

Experts: Estonia's failed shadow fleet tanker operation reveals shortcomings

17.05

Live from 4 pm: Lennart Meri Security Conference 2025 Updated

17.05

Estonia's MFA, foreign missions fly Pride flag to support LGBT+ community

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09:01

No survivors in Finland crash of two helicopters that took off from Tallinn Updated

16.05

Watch: Eurovison Grand Final live on ETV Saturday evening

08:47

Tommy Cash stuns with third place Eurovision Song Contest finish for Estonia

17.05

Experts: Estonia's failed shadow fleet tanker operation reveals shortcomings

16.05

Estonia picked a slower emergency warning system than most European states

16.05

Ukrainians demonstrate inefficiency of yesterday's war at Siil exercise

17.05

Rail Baltic Estonia signs country's largest-ever infrastructure contracts

17.05

Photos: Tallinn's Toompea tänav partly closed after underground collapse Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo