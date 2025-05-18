Riigikogu speaker Lauri Hussar attending papal inauguration mass in Rome

President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) is Estonia's official representative at Sunday's inauguration mass of Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican.

The mass starts at 11 a.m. Estonian time and is to be attended by various leaders from around the world. The inauguration takes place in St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City, and Hussar is to attend the papal reception, together with other heads of delegation, following the mass.

The death of Pope Francis last month prompted a papal conclave, which on May 8 elected Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, a U.S. citizen, as next pope, taking the name Leo XIV.

--

