X!

Fall in oil prices could reach Estonian gas stations in coming days

News
Pumps at a gas station.
Pumps at a gas station. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Oil prices fell by more than three percent on Monday following the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) to increase production. While low prices are bad for oil-producing countries, the situation is more positive for consumers. Estonian gas stations could see price changes in the next few days.

The price of Brent crude was $60 a barrel on the markets on Monday, up from $66 a barrel ten days ago. Estonian motor fuel sellers will be able to react to the price drop from Tuesday.

"Estonian fuel companies buy this fuel at the London spot price and Monday it was a bank holiday there. Trading will start again from Tuesday, so we will know in the evening what the price is going to be for Estonian companies. If the price stays as it is on Monday, or if the price on the plateau is also expected to drop, then the price at the fuel stations will most likely drop," said Circle K motor fuels category manager Kert Aader.

The main reason for the OPEC+ output increase is the volatile U.S. economic policy. The tariff war launched by President Donald Trump has already lowered global economic growth forecasts.

"If the global economy falls, demand will fall. That's one aspect of it. Another aspect is that OPEC members like money and they need it. So they are probably trying to compensate a little bit with volume for what they are missing out on as demand falls. And the market doesn't absorb it, so that's how the price comes down," said Peeter Koppel, sector manager at Redgate Capital.

The situation is a win-win consumers, with the main losers being some oil producing countries.

"The Russians will lose out because if oil prices continue to fall that far, they will be around $20 below the level of planned oil revenues in their national budget. In that case, of course it will be a setback for them and limit their military spending a little bit. It is also dangerous for some oil producing countries with higher production costs, like Russia," said analyst Raivo Vare.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Michael Cole

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:58

Interior minister: Legal regulation of license plate cameras subject to analysis

19:57

Arvo Pärt's music receives rousing reception at Long Play festival in New York

19:47

Fall in oil prices could reach Estonian gas stations in coming days

19:38

Prima Vista Literary Festival gets underway in Tartu

19:14

Tommy Cash: Charli xcx wished me luck at Eurovision after I won Eesti Laul

18:06

Tallinn contemporary art festival to show Ukraine 'as we've never seen it before'

17:25

Aimar Ventsel: Of internal emigration and war weariness in Russia

17:07

First Estonian men's football team manager after restoration of independence dies

16:18

Psychiatrist: Estonia short more than 300 mental health nurses

15:42

Fencer: Tough training schedule ahead of euros, world champs

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

04.05

Agency: Estonia cannot just pay local Russian pensioners in the country's stead

30.04

Minister: Chicken will run out in 46 days if borders closed

04.05

GHB victim: My life was hanging by a thread

13:55

Gallery: March for Palestine held in Tallinn's Old Town

08:57

Measles-infected person recently traveled by bus from Latvia to Estonia

10:45

Estonia's largest military exercise Hedgehog 25 starts on Monday with 16,000 troops

04.05

Solar boom causes difficulties joining the grid on Estonia's major islands

30.04

Six HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems arrive in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo