Revised law restricting foreign influence in churches passes Riigikogu vote

A law which bars churches and other religious organizations in Estonia from being used for activities hostile to the sovereignty of the Estonian state has passed its final Riigikogu reading, with 68 votes in favor and 17 against. The law's original version had been returned unsigned by President Alar Karis.

The main amendment to the Churches and Congregations Act Amendment Act was wording in the law in its original form which barred being guided by a significant foreign influencer. This wording was considered by the president to be too broadly interpretable.

Also, the transitional period for implementing necessary changes was extended from two months to six months in the final version of the law.

Based on the leading committee's proposal, the Riigikogu amended the wording of the Churches and Congregations Act Amendment Act, such that a church, congregation, union of congregations, or monastery may not be organizationally or financially linked under its statutes or operational documents to a spiritual center, governing body, religious association, or religious leader located abroad who poses a threat to Estonia's national security, constitutional order, or public order.

The Riigikogu also clarified what constitutes a potential threat, which now means Estonia's national security may be threatened if religious entities incite or support violent actions against its independence, territorial integrity, or constitutional order. The clause "incites, supports, or funds activities aimed at violently altering the independence, territorial integrity, or constitutional order of the Republic of Estonia" was added.

The law clarifies eligibility for clergy and leadership in religious organizations, requires compliant statutes, and introduces a mechanism for members to leave non-compliant churches.

The Riigikogu adopted the original version of the legal amendment on April 9, to prevent religious organizations in Estonia from being used for hostile activities, but President Karis rejected it on April 24, citing disproportionate restrictions on freedom. This led to the Riigikogu amending the law on May 14.

The amended law must now receive assent from the head of state before entering into force. The vote was one of the last actions at the Riigikogu ahead of the summer recess.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine brought the position of the Russian Orthodox Church inside Estonia under the microscope over its potential links to the Kremlin.

