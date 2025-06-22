Foreign minister: We've assisted 20 Estonian citizens in Israel with allies' help

Nearly 20 Estonian citizens have been evacuated from Israel with the help of Estonia and its allies since the recent escalation in the conflict between Israel and Iran, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said Friday, highlighting a landmark evacuation mission coordinated with Ukraine.

"Since the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran, Estonian and allied diplomats have managed to evacuate or assist nearly 20 Estonian citizens in Israel," said Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).

According to him, the Ukrainian Embassy organized an evacuation mission to Egypt yesterday, and one Estonian citizen was one of the evacuees. "This marks the first evacuation cooperation between Estonia and Ukraine. I would like to sincerely thank Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and their entire diplomatic corps for their assistance. I also express my gratitude to all our diplomats and partners for their commitment to bringing Estonians home."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly advises against travelling to Israel. Israeli airspace is closed, and departure from the country is only possible via land border crossings. Estonian citizens currently in Israel are urged to remain vigilant and follow the instructions of local authorities. Those staying in Israel short-term are advised to register their stay on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website or to contact the embassy.

Tsahkna: US shows it's ready to halt Iranian nuclear program

"With today's strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, the United States has demonstrated its determination to halt Iran's nuclear program. Both the U.S. and Europe have repeatedly emphasized: Iran must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons," the minister said via press release.

"Restricting Iran's nuclear capabilities is a matter of global security. Over the years, we have witnessed close cooperation between Iran and Russia, which affects not only the Middle East but also has implications for European security — particularly in the context of the war in Ukraine," Tsahkna went on to say in the comment.

