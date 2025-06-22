X!

Foreign minister: We've assisted 20 Estonian citizens in Israel with allies' help

News
Margus Tsahkna.
Margus Tsahkna. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Nearly 20 Estonian citizens have been evacuated from Israel with the help of Estonia and its allies since the recent escalation in the conflict between Israel and Iran, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said Friday, highlighting a landmark evacuation mission coordinated with Ukraine.

"Since the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran, Estonian and allied diplomats have managed to evacuate or assist nearly 20 Estonian citizens in Israel," said Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).

According to him, the Ukrainian Embassy organized an evacuation mission to Egypt yesterday, and one Estonian citizen was one of the evacuees. "This marks the first evacuation cooperation between Estonia and Ukraine. I would like to sincerely thank Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and their entire diplomatic corps for their assistance. I also express my gratitude to all our diplomats and partners for their commitment to bringing Estonians home."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly advises against travelling to Israel. Israeli airspace is closed, and departure from the country is only possible via land border crossings. Estonian citizens currently in Israel are urged to remain vigilant and follow the instructions of local authorities. Those staying in Israel short-term are advised to register their stay on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website or to contact the embassy.

Tsahkna: US shows it's ready to halt Iranian nuclear program

"With today's strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, the United States has demonstrated its determination to halt Iran's nuclear program. Both the U.S. and Europe have repeatedly emphasized: Iran must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons," the minister said via press release.

"Restricting Iran's nuclear capabilities is a matter of global security. Over the years, we have witnessed close cooperation between Iran and Russia, which affects not only the Middle East but also has implications for European security — particularly in the context of the war in Ukraine," Tsahkna went on to say in the comment.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:34

Foreign minister: We've assisted 20 Estonian citizens in Israel with allies' help

16:09

Expert: US attack on Iran a message of capability

15:59

Meeting in support of Israel held in Tallinn

15:54

Political prisoner freed from Belarus: No one should experience such conditions

11:24

British politician Ed Davey on what the UK can learn from Estonian security

11:19

Photos: Song and Dance Festival fire moves through Pärnu County

10:02

Gallery: New Pärnu bridge opened

09:48

Auditor general: Eesti Post special audit neither necessary nor sensible

09:22

Poor weather holding back meat sales in Estonia

09:04

Tallinn's upper lighthouse to open doors to visitors

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.06

Baltics, Nordics, Poland call for Russian soldier Schengen zone visa ban

20.06

Baltic Defense Line anti-tank ditch construction underway in Estonia

21.06

Next US ambassador: Estonia has been called 'megaphone for American requests'

21.06

Estonian political prisoner freed from Belarusian prison arrives in Tallinn Updated

21.06

One dead, one hospitalized after boat capsizes off Estonian coast

20.06

Turkish jets rehearse in Tallinn ahead of Victory Day air show in Pärnu

20.06

Two military bases in Estonia scene of unauthorized drone flights last autumn

21.06

Military experts say Baltic Defense Line is being built to be seen

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo