Defense minister: It's clear US strikes on Iran were long in the planning

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur.
Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
According to Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur, the United States' plan to attack Iran's nuclear facilities had been in preparation for quite some time. Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, however, emphasized the importance of bringing Tehran back to the negotiating table and reaching an agreement for Iran to abandon its plans to develop nuclear weapons.

According to Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform), the plan to destroy Iran's nuclear program had been in the works for a long time, as evidenced by the strategic nature of the attacks.

"First, Israel destroyed Iran's air defense systems and gained control over its airspace. Then, if you look at how massive the strike was — more than a hundred aircraft, including nearly ten B-2 stealth bombers — it's clear that this had been carefully planned well in advance. For us, this definitely means that our force protection setup in Erbil, Iraq, must be ensured in coordination with the Americans. Secondly, it's evident that Iran's nuclear capabilities have been somewhat disrupted on the global stage. I'm not saying they're completely gone, because the Americans issued an advance warning on Saturday, and right after that, enriched uranium was removed from the Fordow facility," Pevkur said.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stressed the importance of preventing further escalation.

"It's in no one's interest for Iran to acquire nuclear weapons. They've threatened the entire world — Israel most of all. What matters now is that war doesn't break out across the whole region and that this conflict doesn't escalate further. It's also important, as President Trump has said, that Tehran comes to the table and agrees to stop developing nuclear weapons," said Tsahkna.

On Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the American military had carried out a "very successful strike" on three Iranian nuclear sites and warned Iran not to retaliate. Iran began attacking Israel in the morning, prompting a response from Israel.

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Marcus Turovski

