Estonia ending its contribution to US-led Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq

Estonia is ending its participation in the U.S.-led international military Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) in Iraq.

OIR had up to now been Estonia's largest foreign mission.

Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform), currently on a visit to the region, said: "The latest events in the Middle East undoubtedly affect the already fragile security situation in the whole region, but the situation in Iraq remains stable. This allows us to end participation in the operation and focus next year on developing Estonia's defense capabilities."

Estonia's contribution to OIR will be wound up from September. Up to 110 Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) members had taken part in the mission at any one time.

Pevkur said experience the EDF has gained in Iraq cannot be overestimated, as over the years it has made a significant contribution to maintaining stability in the region. "Although we are currently ending our contribution to the coalition, international security clearly affects Estonia's security as well, which is why we are always ready to consider supporting our allies when needed," he continued, via a press release.

The move is not the end of the EDF's contribution to Iraqi security overall, however; Estonia will continue contributing to the NATO NMI training mission based in Baghdad.

"Estonian Defense Forces personnel have demonstrated high professionalism in both operations, and they are highly regarded by the commanders of these missions," said the Minister of Defense.

Pevkur has been on a visit to Iraq this week to meet with his Iraqi counterpart, and NMI and OIR leadership. Pevkur made the announcement that Estonia would end its contribution to OIR while at these meetings.

He also spoke about the security situation in the region with the President of Iraqi Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani, and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

Pevkur also met with EDF personnel serving in Erbil and thanked them for their successful participation in the operation.

The EDF had been contributing to OIR since April 2023 via military advisors, an infantry company, and a support unit. The infantry company is formed from the EDF's Scouts Battalion (Scoutspataljon) and is responsible for close protection and personal security during visits, movements outside the base, and meetings, as well as fulfilling rapid response tasks near Erbil airbase, in Kurdistan in the northeast of the country.

The U.S.-led OIR's goal is to advise and support Iraq's local security forces in building a national defense system, freeing them up to defeat Islamist extremist groups and ensure peace and stability in the country independently.

NATO's NMI mission supports the development of Iraq's defense capabilities and is aimed at countering threats to the alliance from the south, helping Iraq build up its security structures. Estonia contributes to NMI with one staff officer, based in Baghdad.

