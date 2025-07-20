ERR in Iraq: Defense Forces returning from Estonia's largest military operation

Estonia is ending its largest military operation abroad and personnel will return home from Iraq in September. Troops told ERR during a visit to the base that they are ready to focus on defending Estonia.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) announced on Thursday that Estonia will withdraw its troops from the U.S.-led Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR).

Estonian forces have contributed to the mission since 2023 and at the moment, more than 80 Estonian personnel are deployed in Erbil.

Staff Sergeant Carl Martin Limbach told Saturday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" about their activities.

"We operate in a six-day cycle. Two days in QRF, which means we're ready to respond in and out of the base. If something happens to our soldiers or our allies, we're prepared to react. Then there are two days for personal security operations, where we accompany advisors to meetings outside the base, and two days on reserve," he said.

The troops need to adapt to a different traffic culture, the hot weather, and a constantly changing security environment. The Estonians say training with allies and gaining experience in a conflict zone is extremely valuable.

"You definitely get to know yourself better, how you react in certain situations, even in a crisis. You learn to understand your own behavior and thinking much better because you have time to reach clarity," said Sergeant Gerli Tammar.

With the end of Estonia's deployment, a source of experience and income will disappear for the troops.

"We don't need to worry about that, because our main task is to defend Estonia, not another country, and we need to train in Estonia," said Estcoy-22 commander Major Mart Voolaid told the show.

The Estonian troops are slowly starting to pack up at the base. However, that does not mean they will completely disappear from the region. One staff officer will continue at the NATO Mission Iraq (NMI) in Baghdad.

Pevkur said Estonia's door remains open to other and larger military operations, but everything now depends on the wishes of the Iraqi government.

"For Estonia, it is important to be alongside our allies. It is also important to gain experience and to share the experience we have. We have always said that international security is part of Estonia's security, and when allies are somewhere, we are ready to be there with them. Of course, the condition is that the country we are going to wants us there. No one goes anywhere by force," Pevkur said.

One of the more Estonia-specific contributions to OIR and Iraq deployments has been this mobile sauna, gifted by the EDF. Source: Estonia Defense Forces

What is Operation Inherent Resolve?

OIR is the U.S.-led international military operation in Iraq. The operation aims to defeat Daesh and increase regional stability.

How and why does Estonia contribute?

OIR is Estonia's largest foreign military operation. The EDF had been contributing to OIR since April 2023 with military advisors, an infantry company, and a support unit.

The infantry company is formed from the EDF's Scouts Battalion (Scoutspataljon) and is responsible for close protection and personal security during visits, movements outside the base, and meetings, as well as fulfilling rapid response tasks near Erbil airbase, in Kurdistan in the northeast of the country.

Up to 110 members of the Estonian Defence Forces participate in the mission per rotation.

By participating in the operation, Estonia is increasing the security of Europe and NATO, the Defense Forces say.

Why is Estonia leaving Iraq now?

The recent developments in the Middle East undeniably affect the already fragile security situation across the region, but Iraq remains stable, Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur said in a statement.

"This allows us to conclude our participation in the operation and shift our focus to developing Estonia's national defence," he added

