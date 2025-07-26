US Defense Secretary Hegseth praises Baltic defense, stresses European NATO role

The United States has many obligations worldwide including those in the Indo-Pacific region, meaning Europe's progress, as exemplified by Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, in taking leadership and making military development and moving towards a defense spend of 5 percent of GDP is to be praised, United States Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said.

Hegseth spoke at a press conference during an official visit to the defense ministers from all three Baltic states to the Pentagon, their first official visit with the defense secretary.

Despite the desired pivot toward the Indo-Pacific, U.S. cooperation with Europe and continued transatlantic relations was still discussed.

"We also recognize that the United States has a lot of obligations around the world, including defending our homeland, and deterring war in the Indo-Pacific. So this is why European leadership in your own conventional defense on the continent is more important than ever. Your efforts to modernize and invest in new military capabilities are critical to deterring attacks and building readiness. I really, from this podium, in this building, want to applaud your leadership, as I mentioned on meeting the 5 percent defense spending target not years down the road but in all of your countries in 2026."

Hegseth noted the U.S. remains fully committed to NATO and obtaining peace in Europe and for Ukraine through that organization, via negotiations, deterrence and allied capabilities and interoperability.

Hegseth also thanked the three Baltic defense ministers for their countries' organization of large scale international military exercises, which strengthen collective readiness, noting with gratitude the deployment of U.S. M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) units to the Baltic states for training ahead of the three countries getting their own systems.

The full press conference with Hegseth and all three Baltic defense ministers can be viewed via the video player below (conference starts around the 18'25'' mark).

Speaking from Washington, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform) told "Aktuaalne kaamera" that the U.S. military presence in Europe is under review in cooperation with NATO, in the context of the continued pivot towards the Indo-Pacific so far as U.S. focus goes.

"The fact is that European countries must do more. And this agreement was reached in The Hague that NATO as a whole will reach five percent in defense spending. As for the U.S. force posture globally, it is currently under review. And Secretary Hegseth confirmed that this will not be done as a shock for Europe — that we won't suddenly wake up one morning to find out what the U.S. posture in Europe will be. This is being done in cooperation, in cooperation with the Supreme Allied Commander Europe and NATO headquarters. More specific numbers may be seen during the autumn. They are not moving ahead with this very quickly. But the fact is that the United States' focus is shifting more toward the Indo-Pacific region," Pevkur noted.

We have to take into account that there will be less in Europe. How exactly, Secretary Hegseth was not able to say today. Our message to him, of course, was that the United States helps us jointly contain Russia, deter Russia, and for that deterrence to be effective, there must be, so to speak, eyeballs on eyeballs — that is, you have to be where the threat is," the minister added.

The Trump administration's stance on the war in Ukraine has been more towards getting the war wrapped up as quickly as possible, including at Russia's cost, and a peace agreement signed, whereas the European emphasis is more on obtaining a good deal for Ukraine. While these overlap they mean some differences on, for instance, the type of military aid earmarked for Ukraine.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!