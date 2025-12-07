Baltics, Poland to receive 'special favor' from US, war secretary Hegseth says

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has said "model allies" who prioritize their own defense, including the Baltic states and Poland, will receive "special favor" from the United States in the future.

Hegseth outlined the USA's new National Security Strategy on Saturday at the Reagan National Defense Forum in California after the 33-page policy document was published earlier last week.

The strategy confirms Washington's pivot away from Europe, states the continent should take responsibility for its own defense from 2027, and heavily criticizes Europe's policies on migration.

On Saturday, Hegseth praised countries that have boosted their defense spending and highlighted efforts made by Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The four countries on NATO's eastern flank have pledged to allocate 5 percent of their GDP to defense in the coming years.

The secretary of war said countries that meet the administration's expectations will receive "special favor" from the U.S.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth delivers the Reagan National Defense Forum keynote speech in Simi Valley, Calif., Dec. 6, 2025. Source: Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech

"Model allies that step up like Israel, South Korea, Poland, increasingly Germany, the Baltics and others will receive our special favor. Allies that do not, allies that still fail to do their part for collective defense will face consequences," Hegseth told the audience.

Not just flags and fancy conferences

He said that thanks to President Donald Trump pushing America's allies to spend more on defense, which Hegseth called "visionary leadership", they now have "combat credible militaries" and "revived defense industrial industries."

"Real partnerships and alliances based on hard power. Not just flags and fancy conferences based on theories and hot rhetoric. Our allies are not children. They're nations capable of doing far more for themselves than they have. And it's time they stand up. And they are," Hegseth said.

The war secretary said he agreed with Trump that allies should be expected to do their part for collective defense.

"That's the nature of partnerships rather than dependencies. It's what we owe our friends and most importantly, what we owe the American people," he said.

Model allies

This is not the first time the U.S. has praised the Baltic states and Poland.

Hegseth praised Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania when their defense ministers visited Washington in July. He also called them "model allies" in June.

Poland has also been singled out in the past for its high defense spending.

Amid talks of the U.S. withdrawing some of its troops from Europe, Estonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tshanka (Eesti 200) said he has received verbal confirmation that the number in the Baltics will not be reduced.

Trump said in September that the U.S. will not pull out of Poland. "We'll put more there if they want," he said, adding: "We're with Poland all the way, and we will help Poland protect itself."

