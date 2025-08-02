US State Department: We are very pleased with what we see from the Baltic states

In a video interview with daily newspaper Postimees, U.S. State Department Deputy Spokesperson Mignon Houston said the United States sees Estonia as a model for other countries and plans to continue close cooperation with NATO.

The interview focused on defense policy and spending, how the U.S. sees Tallinn and regional security, and the next U.S. ambassador to Estonia.

"We've seen remarkable steps from Estonia—particularly in leadership and independence in matters of defense. Estonia not only meets its defense commitments but exceeds them. The Baltic states have been excellent partners and allies. The United States is proud to work closely with you, and this alliance is built on your dedication," Houston said.

"The U.S. is very pleased with what we see from Estonia and the Baltic states—the leadership and efficiency in defense are outstanding. It sets a strong example for the region and the world."

It is still not clear when a new U.S. ambassador will be sent to Tallinn.

