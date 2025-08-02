X!

US State Department: We are very pleased with what we see from the Baltic states

News
Mignon Houston
Mignon Houston Source: U.S. State Department Foreign Press Center.
News

In a video interview with daily newspaper Postimees, U.S. State Department Deputy Spokesperson Mignon Houston said the United States sees Estonia as a model for other countries and plans to continue close cooperation with NATO.

The interview focused on defense policy and spending, how the U.S. sees Tallinn and regional security, and the next U.S. ambassador to Estonia.

"We've seen remarkable steps from Estonia—particularly in leadership and independence in matters of defense. Estonia not only meets its defense commitments but exceeds them. The Baltic states have been excellent partners and allies. The United States is proud to work closely with you, and this alliance is built on your dedication," Houston said.

"The U.S. is very pleased with what we see from Estonia and the Baltic states—the leadership and efficiency in defense are outstanding. It sets a strong example for the region and the world."

It is still not clear when a new U.S. ambassador will be sent to Tallinn.

You can read the transcript or watch the full interview here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:20

South Estonia looking to attract tourists with regenerative tourism

11:39

Local election organization underway across Estonia

11:01

US State Department: We are very pleased with what we see from the Baltic states

10:46

Half of Tallinn's county line buses to terminate at Viru Keskus from Friday

10:01

Italian Air Force takes over NATO's Baltic Air Policing Mission in Estonia

08:58

Estonia's border guard install gates on Narva bridge to boost security

01.08

Former prosecutor general blames ministries for enforcement data misuse

01.08

Tõnu Kaljuste: Proms concert framed peace through shocking wars

01.08

Coop Eesti CEO: Store building overheads not a big part of retailers' business plans

01.08

Wizz Air to launch Tallinn-Krakow flights in October

be prepared!

Most Read articles

31.07

Damage from Russia's GPS jamming amounts to over €500,000, Estonia says

31.07

Gallery: Central Tallinn tramway falling apart

30.07

Estonian theater puts on demolition derby version of 'Romeo and Juliet'

01.08

Secure payment firm Wise fined €3.7 million over AML regulations violations

01.08

Wizz Air to launch Tallinn-Krakow flights in October

08:58

Estonia's border guard install gates on Narva bridge to boost security

01.08

Construction of complex Rail Baltic sections begins in Estonia

01.08

Larger drone systems to start arriving in Estonia 2026-2027

01.08

Coop Eesti CEO: Store building overheads not a big part of retailers' business plans

31.07

Prime minister: Estonia has no plans to recognize Palestine

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo