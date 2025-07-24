ERR in the US as 85 years of the Welles Declaration marked

Wednesday saw the 85th anniversary of the publication of the Welles Declaration, which the United States used to condemn the Soviet occupation of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

ERR's North America correspondent Laura Kalam dove deeper into this symbolic step, which enabled occupied Estonia to continue its efforts to keep the issue alive in the free world, culminating in independence over half a century later.

On July 23, 1940, before the U.S. had entered World War Two, then-acting Secretary of State Sumner Welles (1892–1961) issued a statement declaring the occupation of the Baltic states by the Soviet Union illegal.

85 years later, on Wednesday of this week, diplomats from all three countries laid a wreath on Welles' graveside.

Estonia's ambassador to the U.S. Kristjan Prikk said: "The Welles Declaration was the foundational reason why the Estonian state was able to continue its diplomatic activities here, and why Estonians abroad were able to continue the fight for the restoration of their country with full force."

Karl Altau, executive director of the Joint Baltic American National Committee, said "This was important, even though it was a small flame. It gave us hope that someday, even in a distant future, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania would be free again."

Sumner Welles Source: Harris & Ewing/Library of Congress / Wikimedia Commons

A text just a few paragraphs long laid the foundation for a U.S. foreign policy on the region that has lasted decades. Its principles are striking and relevant even today.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State at the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Sharon Hudson-Dean attended the event, and told ERR: "We saw then and too today the strength and the uniqueness of independent Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, and today, we can look and reflect on the fact that you are NATO allies. President Trump expressed his commitment at the NATO summit in The Hague just recently, and we stand together in working to ensure that we have the defense that we need, in order to ensure our sovereignty."

Meanwhile Estophile and former resident of Estonia Mel Huang noted: "For someone like Sumner Welles he risked his career in some way by doing this, because there were many elements within the U.S. State Department at the time and elsewhere that were not exactly let's say happy about this declaration, especially when in 1941 the tide of war changed and the Soviet Union became more of an ally."

Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) meanwhile said the Welles Declaration proved that even though the Soviet Union tried to justify the occupation and annexation of the Baltic states, the free world saw through it.

Parallels can also be drawn between the Welles Declaration and today, Tsahkna added.

"Just as in 1940 the U.S. condemned the illegal occupation and annexation of the Baltic states by the Soviet Union through the Welles Declaration, Estonia today affirms its unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," the minister said.

85 years ago, the Welles Declaration affirmed the U.S. refusal to recognize the Soviet occupation of the Baltics.



Today, Estonia stands just as firm: borders cannot be redrawn by force. Therefore, our support for Ukraine's sovereignty & territorial integrity is unwavering. pic.twitter.com/anYgYGZnFt — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) July 23, 2025

"Estonia will never recognize the changing of borders by force and stands up for Ukraine's right to restore control over its internationally recognized borders – across the full 603,628 square kilometers," Tsahkna noted.

The Welles Declaration was an application of the 1932 Stimson Doctrine of nonrecognition of international territorial changes that were executed by force and as such was consistent with President Franklin D. Roosevelt's attitude towards violent territorial expansion.

--

