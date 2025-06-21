Next US ambassador: Estonia has been called 'megaphone for American requests'

During his nomination hearing before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee last week, Roman Pipko, President Donald Trump's nominee for the next U.S. ambassador to Estonia, praised Estonia's defense spending, noting that the country has been called a "megaphone for American requests" in urging other NATO members to follow suit.

Committee member Senator Steve Daines (R-Mont.) asked Pipko how he as an ambassador can work with Estonia and fellow diplomats to ensure that other European nations follow Estonia's example and embrace "the reality of the threat that Russia poses."

"I understand that you have visited Estonia and Ukraine, so you clearly know all of those issues firsthand," Pipko replied. He noted that it has been a strong priority of the current U.S. administration to make sure that every member of NATO increases its respective defense spending — an effort he fully supports.

"As you have just said, Estonia not only committed its own resources to defense spending, but it has also been a clear voice within NATO in supporting the American call for increased spending," he continued. "In fact, some people have called Estonia a megaphone for American requests. In light of recent demands by Russia, it seems to me that most members of NATO now understand that the very mission of NATO is now being questioned by Russia."

The nominee noted he believes these issues will be addressed at the upcoming NATO summit in The Hague.

"If confirmed, by this committee and by the Senate, I would certainly make it my priority to work with the Estonian government and other members of NATO to make sure that the decisions that are made in The Hague at the end of the month, at the NATO summit, are effectively implemented," he said.

Estonia a 'model partner' to the U.S.

In his opening address, the Estonian-born Roman Pipko described how he came to the U.S. in 1981 "as a poor refugee from the oppressive regime of the former Soviet Union," noting that over the decades to follow, the U.S. has provided him with "unimaginable opportunities."

He thanked President Trump, U.S. politicians, including both Republicans and Democrats, as well as his family — including his late father and father-in-law, his mother, who made "heroic efforts" to bring him to the U.S., and his wife and three children.

"Finally, I also want to thank Estonia and its many people for all they have done for my family and for me when I lived there, in order to prepare me for this improbable journey," he added.

Pipko noted that, if confirmed, he will be returning as U.S. ambassador to the country of his birth, which he described as having made "tremendous strides" in the last few decades.

He noted that Estonia is one of the smallest members of the European Union and NATO, but is a "true leader" in two of the most critical areas singled out by the current U.S. administration.

"First, defense spending," Pipko began, noting that he supports President Trump's unprecedented efforts to bring peace to Europe.

"Estonia has always been a reliable and steadfast ally of the United States," he emphasized. "Its soldiers participated shoulder-to-shoulder with U.S. troops in operations in Iraq, Afghanistan and other countries. Estonia invests in U.S. equipment and hosts U.S. forces on its territory. And now — in response to the request by the Trump administration — it has already committed to spend approximately 5.4 percent of its GDP annually on military expenditures. It is a historic undertaking by Estonia, and makes it a model partner of the United States, as recently recognized by the secretary of state and the secretary of defense."

The second metric emphasized by the Trump administration, he continued, is openness of the country's market for trade and investment. Pipko cited The Wall Street Journal and Heritage Foundation's 2025 Index of Economic Freedom, which ranked Estonia fifth in Europe and eighth overall for economic freedom.

"These are unparalleled achievements and make Estonia an exemplary partner of the United States," he highlighted.

Protecting U.S. interests top priority

The nominee for ambassador further highlighted the U.S. and Estonia's close cooperation in cybersecurity, energy and law enforcement, adding that he looks forward to continuing this work together "with the superb staff of the U.S. Embassy in Estonia."

Pipko stated that the relationship between the U.S. and Estonia is strong, and explained that if confirmed as ambassador to Estonia, he would have three distinct objectives in serving that role.

"First, I will protect and strengthen the interests of the United States," he described. "Above all, it means that the security and well-being of U.S. citizens is my paramount priority. Second, I will promote, support and defend the policies of President Trump and his administration."

Finally, he added, "I will promote durable, bilateral political, military, economic and cultural relations between the United States and the Republic of Estonia."

Estonian-born lawyer Roman Pipko was announced as U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee for the next ambassador to Estonia in January.

