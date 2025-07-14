Prime minister covers costs of birthday celebrations at Stenbock House

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) celebrated his 50th birthday last week, hosting guests in part at the government's official residence, Stenbock House. The Prime Minister's Office said Michal will personally cover all birthday-related expenses.

Michal's birthday was on Saturday (July 12). He marked the occasion a day earlier, on July 11, welcoming guests to Stenbock House during working hours, from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Two tours of the building were organized for visitors.

The evening continued with a private event in North Tallinn, where the celebration lasted from 5 p.m. until midnight.

The Prime Minister's Office said that around €1,000 was spent on welcoming guests at Stenbock House, and that Michal will fully cover the cost himself. He will also personally pay for all expenses related to the private event.

The office confirmed that no staff were required to work overtime or outside regular working hours due to the event.

