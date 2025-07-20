17 people evacuated in Harju County due to chemical spill

On Saturday evening, the Rescue Board evacuated 17 people from an apartment building in Rummu, Harju County due to a chemical contamination, and two of them were sent to the hospital for medical evaluation.

At 10:33 p.m. on July 19, the emergency center received a report that there was a strong chemical smell in the stairwell of an apartment building on Aia Street in Rummu, which was making it difficult to breathe.

The residents were evacuated, and two people were taken to the hospital for medical evaluation, the Rescue Board's press service reported on Sunday.

Responding to the incident were rescue teams from Paldiski, Keila, Kesklinn, and Lilleküla, along with volunteers from Hüüru.

Measurements showed that the chemical contamination had spread to all stairwells of the building, so ventilation was started in all of them, and the entire building was evacuated. The evacuated residents underwent medical checks at the scene, and two were taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

The Lääne-Harju municipal government opened the Rummu sports hall for the evacuees, and 17 people stayed there overnight.

Measurements taken at four in the morning showed that there was no longer a danger to people, and residents were allowed to return to their homes.

It was not possible to determine what chemical was involved.

