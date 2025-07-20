X!

17 people evacuated in Harju County due to chemical spill

News
Rescue workers during a chemical pollution cleanup exercise.
Rescue workers during a chemical pollution cleanup exercise. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

On Saturday evening, the Rescue Board evacuated 17 people from an apartment building in Rummu, Harju County due to a chemical contamination, and two of them were sent to the hospital for medical evaluation.

At 10:33 p.m. on July 19, the emergency center received a report that there was a strong chemical smell in the stairwell of an apartment building on Aia Street in Rummu, which was making it difficult to breathe.

The residents were evacuated, and two people were taken to the hospital for medical evaluation, the Rescue Board's press service reported on Sunday.

Responding to the incident were rescue teams from Paldiski, Keila, Kesklinn, and Lilleküla, along with volunteers from Hüüru.

Measurements showed that the chemical contamination had spread to all stairwells of the building, so ventilation was started in all of them, and the entire building was evacuated. The evacuated residents underwent medical checks at the scene, and two were taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

The Lääne-Harju municipal government opened the Rummu sports hall for the evacuees, and 17 people stayed there overnight.

Measurements taken at four in the morning showed that there was no longer a danger to people, and residents were allowed to return to their homes.

It was not possible to determine what chemical was involved.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Mait Ots

watch live

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:13

17 people evacuated in Harju County due to chemical spill

13:39

Stormy weather damaging more trees in Estonia

10:55

HeadRead 2025: A French perspective on Estonian history with Xavier Bouvet

10:26

New exhibition explores symbols of Narva over 600 years

09:55

Majority of Tallinn's 4th grade students fail Estonian tests after first transition year

09:26

Opposition votes to help Tallinn abolish kindergarten fees

08:55

'AI Leap' testing two large artificial intelligence platforms this summer

08:25

ERR in Iraq: Defense Forces returning from Estonia's largest military operation

19.07

Kristin Lätt tops Tallinn disc golf tournament leaderboard going into final day

19.07

Video: Unwell elk cools down in Estonian swamp

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.07

Mallukas Estonia's top-earning influencer in 2024

17.07

Russia charges Estonian museum director with 'rehabilitating Nazism'

19.07

Estonian consumer watchdog not ready for new EU anti-'greenwashing' regulations

19.07

Video: Unwell elk cools down in Estonian swamp

17.07

Tallinn mayor: District elder working from Laos 'not reasonable'

14.07

Tallinn-Vilnius train connection exceeds expectations

15.07

YouTuber IShowSpeed's Tallinn trip cost Visit Estonia €30,000

19.07

Narva River 'waterfalls' return after reopening of reservoir gates

09:55

Majority of Tallinn's 4th grade students fail Estonian tests after first transition year

19.07

Kristin Lätt tops Tallinn disc golf tournament leaderboard going into final day

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo