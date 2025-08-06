Tallinn abandons plan to close right turn from Narva maantee into Kadriorg

Tallinn city officials confirmed to ERR that they have abandoned a plan proposed earlier this year that would have eliminated the turn from Narva maantee onto Koidula and Weizenbergi streets.

Tallinn has abandoned an earlier plan to eliminate the turn from Narva maantee onto Koidula and Weizenbergi streets in Kadriorg, city officials confirmed to ERR. The intersection is part of a broader reconstruction project for Petrooleumi tänav in the city center.

A social media discussion got underway Tuesday after a draft plan showing the intersection closed began circulating among Kadriorg residents. Former Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform) claimed on social media that the closure had been requested by the Transport Department, though he declined to comment to ERR.

Deputy Mayor for Transport Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) and Urban Environment and Public Works Department official Aksel Johannes Part both denied that the city intends to close the turn. Järvan said the initial plan — which proposed reducing Narva maantee to one lane in each direction — was scrapped for not meeting traffic needs. He also called Pere's claims unfounded.

Part added that public feedback played a key role in the decision to keep the intersection open, noting the strong community support for maintaining the turn into Kadriorg.

Design work is still ongoing, but the city's current position is to leave the intersection open.

--

