X!

Tallinn abandons plan to close right turn from Narva maantee into Kadriorg

News
The Narva maantee junction in Tallinn.
The Narva maantee junction in Tallinn. Source: Google Maps
News

Tallinn city officials confirmed to ERR that they have abandoned a plan proposed earlier this year that would have eliminated the turn from Narva maantee onto Koidula and Weizenbergi streets.

Tallinn has abandoned an earlier plan to eliminate the turn from Narva maantee onto Koidula and Weizenbergi streets in Kadriorg, city officials confirmed to ERR. The intersection is part of a broader reconstruction project for Petrooleumi tänav in the city center.

A social media discussion got underway Tuesday after a draft plan showing the intersection closed began circulating among Kadriorg residents. Former Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform) claimed on social media that the closure had been requested by the Transport Department, though he declined to comment to ERR.

Deputy Mayor for Transport Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) and Urban Environment and Public Works Department official Aksel Johannes Part both denied that the city intends to close the turn. Järvan said the initial plan — which proposed reducing Narva maantee to one lane in each direction — was scrapped for not meeting traffic needs. He also called Pere's claims unfounded.

Part added that public feedback played a key role in the decision to keep the intersection open, noting the strong community support for maintaining the turn into Kadriorg.

Design work is still ongoing, but the city's current position is to leave the intersection open.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:45

Health Board not canceling its summer seminar in wake of recent scandal

17:07

Tallinn abandons plan to close right turn from Narva maantee into Kadriorg

16:47

Civilian lives cannot be the price of fighting terrorism in Gaza, says Estonian president

16:30

Raul Rebane: The shadow of Hiroshima and regular threats

15:43

Estonia wants to restrict top public servants to two terms in office

15:03

Businessman: Reform Party authorized me to negotiate with Center in Tallinn

14:36

Paul Aron gets 'plenty of laps in the bank' in Hungary with Alpine F1 team

14:01

Estonia overcomes Israel in pre-season basketball friendly

13:54

Estonian police ordered to be more diligent with people's personal information

13:43

Health fund chief: I'm sorry that thanking employees offends people's sense of justice

be prepared!

Most Read articles

05.08

President of Israel on official visit to Estonia on Wednesday

05.08

Ministry: 3-hour closure of Tallinn airspace overnight had 'minimal impact'

05.08

Prosecutor files embezzlement charges against Slava Ukraini NGO founder Updated

05.08

Lowering VAT rate to 13% would cost state €245 million

08:18

Center chair calls for minister's resignation over 'six-figure' summer event

05.08

Filming of new movie set in 1980s Estonia nears completion

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

09:58

Elron train drivers refuse to work overtime after pay rise canceled

05.08

International school network offers over 80 centers worldwide to learn Estonian

04.08

Estonian festival organizers struggling to land sponsors

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo