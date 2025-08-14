Gallery: New Apollo Plaza entertainment center opens in Tallinn

On Wednesday August 13, the new Apollo Plaza entertainment center opened in Tallinn's Rotermann Quarter. The complex on the premises of the former Coca-Cola Plaza is now home to Estonia's largest cinema, an Apollo bookstore, a cinema shop, and a selection of restaurants.

The brand new Apollo Plaza brings together all of the Apollo brand's entertainment and leisure options under one roof for the first time making it the first Apollo experience center in the Baltics.

"Apollo is the largest entertainment provider in the Baltics, and our goal is to be a pioneer in the market – to lead the way and offer solutions that others will follow. Apollo Plaza is our new home, where many of our services and brands are conveniently located in one building, right in the heart of Tallinn. This is a significant step that demonstrates our strong market position and versatility," said Toomas Tiivel, CEO of Apollo Group.

The Apollo Plaza premises, which previously housed Coca-Cola Plaza, has undergone considerable renovation work.

Apollo Group is a holding company belonging to MM Group, which owns Apollo stores, Apollo cinemas, O'Learys entertainment centers, Vapiano, MySushi and Lido restaurants, KFC fast food outlets, Blender juice bars, and IceCafe ice cream cafes in the Baltic States and Finland.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!