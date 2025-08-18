X!

Minister: Estonia will not accept EU quota refugees

Igor Taro.
Igor Taro. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Minister of the Interior Igor Taro (Eesti 200) believes that Estonia should not accept EU quota refugees from Southern Europe, but instead contribute to resolving the migration crisis with financial support and Estonian experts.

EU member states agreed last year on a new migration package, under which the European Commission can redistribute up to 30,000 refugees among member states over the next two years.

This fall, the government must decide whether to accept 79 refugees, send experts to help Southern European countries deal with refugees, or pay €1.7 million in total to support refugee management.

On Monday, the minister of the interior put forward a suggestion to the coalition that Estonia would not accept any more refugees. He said the country of 1.3 million is already hosting thousands of Ukrainian refugees.

"Estonia stands in solidarity with our European colleagues, but from the Interior Ministry's perspective, the most sensible way to deal with migration pressure is to address the root causes of migration in the crisis regions themselves," the minister said on Monday.

He proposed that Estonia participate in the EU solidarity measure through "financial contributions" and by sending experts to assist.

"This is an opportunity for our people to gain new experience and to test themselves in such a multifaceted and large-scale crisis, where we can help countries under migration pressure far more effectively than by bringing 79 people to Estonia," Taro said.

The minister added that Estonia already hosts tens of thousands of war refugees from Ukraine, who require ongoing support and "already contributes more than many other European countries" in this crisis.

" For example, Estonia has provided protection under the European Union's temporary protection directive to about 34,000 Ukrainian citizens, and an additional approximately 8,000 Ukrainian citizens have been granted international protection. Since Russia's war of aggression continues and refugees cannot return to Ukraine, it is our task to continue providing them with comprehensive support so they can integrate into our society in the best possible way," he said.

Editor: Helen Wright

