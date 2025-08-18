X!

Lux Express driver who plowed into a truck leaves the company

The Lux Express coach after the collision.
The Lux Express coach after the collision. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Three weeks ago, a bus and a truck collided near Saue, injuring 29 people. Investigators are still looking into whether the bus driver was using a mobile phone just before the crash.

However, the 57-year-old bus driver is no longer employed by Lux Express. "Our employment relationship with the bus driver has now been terminated by mutual agreement. We discussed the situation with him and reached a joint decision to part ways," confirmed Ingmar Roos, a member of the company's management board, to Delfi.

Raul Annuka, head of the accident investigation unit at the Lääne-Harju Police Department, has previously said the crash is being investigated as a misdemeanor case.

"After a tire burst, the truck was moving slowly toward Pärnu with its hazard lights on, with most of the vehicle on the shoulder. The bus was traveling in the first lane at highway speed. Why the truck went unnoticed by the bus driver will be clarified in the course of the investigation," he said. "The mobile phone used by the bus driver has been sent for expert analysis to determine whether it was in use while driving."

Police and Border Guard Board spokesperson Kerli Soe said today there is currently no new information to share with the public. "The analysis is still underway and people are being interviewed."

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Delfi

