29 people injured in Lux Express bus crash

{{1753709700000 | amCalendar}}
A Lux Express bus traveling from Tallinn to Pärnu was involved in a serious traffic accident on Monday (July 28), injuring approximately 30 people.
Rait Pikaro, operations chief at the Northern Prefecture, told ERR that the report of the traffic accident on the Tallinn-Pärnu-Ikla highway near Saue reached the police at 1:15 p.m.

"According to initial information, a Lux Express bus full of passengers crashed into a truck that had stopped on the roadside. There may have been up to 50 people on board. Preliminary information suggests there could be up to 30 injured. At this point, we understand that there are no critically injured," he said.

However, the official added that many people were still taken to the hospital for examination or treatment, and there are likely some fractures.

"Initial reports indicate that no one was trapped in the bus and supposedly everyone got out on their own. But the exact severity of the injuries is still being determined. I believe there may indeed be some fractures. But as far as we know, no one is seriously injured," Pikaroe said.

The officer said traffic is heavily disrupted but still moving. "The worst of the congestion should be over by now," he added.

To determine the cause of the accident, police are opening criminal proceedings.

The bus driver did not require hospitalization. "Procedures are ongoing with him," Pikaro said. He said both drivers were sober.

Lux Express CEO: Cause of accident unknown

Lux Express CEO Ingmar Roos told ERR that there were 52 passengers on board the bus.

"Although, according to ambulance reports, no one sustained life-threatening injuries, it is certainly concerning that, based on the information we have, 29 people required medical assistance or follow-up care. Thirteen passengers continued their journey on a replacement bus we sent, and the rest continued with their own transport," Roos said.

"We still don't know today what led to the accident — whether it was driver error or some other circumstances — that will be investigated together with the police. But the fact is, the accident happened, and I apologize to all Lux Express passengers who were on that bus as well as to our other customers for such an incident," he added.

Roos said that passengers who incur medical or transport expenses, or suffer damage to clothing or luggage due to the accident, should contact Lux Express for reimbursement.

This article was updated to add comments from Lux Express CEO Ingmar Roos.

Editor: Helen Wright, Aleksander Krjukov

