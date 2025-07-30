Estonian bus operator apologizes after crash leaves 29 people injured

Estonian international coach operator Lux Express has issued an apology after a recent crash that could have been the result of a driver error.

"Monday's accident on the Tallinn–Pärnu highway is a deeply regrettable incident. We acknowledge our responsibility and sincerely apologize to all those affected, their loved ones and our customers," Lux Express board member Ingmar Roos said in a press release.

The letter suggests the bus company is doing everything it can to help the police determine the exact cause of the accident as quickly as possible and has conducted an internal investigation, reviewed the bus's onboard camera footage and spoken with the driver and several passengers.

"Based on the information we have gathered, we cannot confirm the claim circulating on social media that the driver crashed into a slowly moving truck on the roadside because he was distracted by his phone at the time," Roos points out.

He goes on to write that road safety is Lux Express's number one priority. "All employees are strictly prohibited from using a phone while driving. We have had a zero-tolerance policy on this for years and all of our employees know that violating this principle will result in termination."

"Regardless of the outcome of the investigation, it is clear that the driver's attention was diverted. This accident was preventable and must never happen again."

We are committed to learning from this incident and will implement all necessary changes to prevent similar occurrences in the future and to improve the safety of our passengers. We will keep the public informed about both the investigation results and the steps we take to enhance road safety.

Lux Express promises to cover all medical and other costs related to the accident through liability insurance and says that, on the day of the accident, they sent this information to affected passengers.

Passengers who bought a ticket for the bus involved in the accident from a station ticket office are asked to contact Lux Express in writing at info@luxexpress.eu.

A Lux Express bus traveling from Tallinn to Pärnu was involved in a serious traffic accident on Monday (July 28), injuring 29 people.

