Two die in Tallinn-Tartu highway accident Thursday morning

PPA logo and hi-vis vest.
PPA logo and hi-vis vest. Source: PPA
Two people died in a road traffic accident Thursday morning in Kose municipality, around 50 kilometers from Tallinn.

At around 10 a.m. on Thursday the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) were notified of a serious accident at the 53rd kilometer of the Tallinn-Tartu highway, with two fatalities resulting. Traffic from Tartu to Tallinn has been experiencing disruptions as a result.

The exact circumstances of the accident are still being investigated, but according to preliminary information received, a vehicle hit two people, both of whom died at the scene.

Location of the fatal accident on the Tallinn-Tartu highway. Source: Tark Tee app.

An eyewitness who spoke to local paper Järva Teataja said that there had been remnants of broken tires, which came from a truck, on the road prior to the incident; a truck with a damaged tire had also stopped by the roadside. The driver of this vehicle was likely changing the tire by the roadside, the paper reported.

A short distance away, another truck stopped at the roadside, whose driver had hurried to help. Photos taken at the scene revealed both trucks halted in a way that they were partly abutting the highway's right-hand lane.

An eyewitness reported that a car, a Toyota Prius model, struck both men.

The Tark Tee app at the time of writing revealed traffic had been redirected via Võõbu-Mustla-Ardu.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

public broadcasters launch news portal

