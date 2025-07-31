Two die in Tallinn-Tartu highway accident Thursday morning
Two people died in a road traffic accident Thursday morning in Kose municipality, around 50 kilometers from Tallinn.
At around 10 a.m. on Thursday the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) were notified of a serious accident at the 53rd kilometer of the Tallinn-Tartu highway, with two fatalities resulting. Traffic from Tartu to Tallinn has been experiencing disruptions as a result.
The exact circumstances of the accident are still being investigated, but according to preliminary information received, a vehicle hit two people, both of whom died at the scene.
An eyewitness who spoke to local paper Järva Teataja said that there had been remnants of broken tires, which came from a truck, on the road prior to the incident; a truck with a damaged tire had also stopped by the roadside. The driver of this vehicle was likely changing the tire by the roadside, the paper reported.
A short distance away, another truck stopped at the roadside, whose driver had hurried to help. Photos taken at the scene revealed both trucks halted in a way that they were partly abutting the highway's right-hand lane.
An eyewitness reported that a car, a Toyota Prius model, struck both men.
The Tark Tee app at the time of writing revealed traffic had been redirected via Võõbu-Mustla-Ardu.
--
Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!
Editor: Andrew Whyte