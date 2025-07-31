Two die in Tallinn-Tartu highway accident Thursday morning

Two people died in a road traffic accident Thursday morning in Kose municipality, around 50 kilometers from Tallinn.

At around 10 a.m. on Thursday the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) were notified of a serious accident at the 53rd kilometer of the Tallinn-Tartu highway, with two fatalities resulting. Traffic from Tartu to Tallinn has been experiencing disruptions as a result.

The exact circumstances of the accident are still being investigated, but according to preliminary information received, a vehicle hit two people, both of whom died at the scene.

Location of the fatal accident on the Tallinn-Tartu highway. Source: Tark Tee app.

An eyewitness who spoke to local paper Järva Teataja said that there had been remnants of broken tires, which came from a truck, on the road prior to the incident; a truck with a damaged tire had also stopped by the roadside. The driver of this vehicle was likely changing the tire by the roadside, the paper reported.

A short distance away, another truck stopped at the roadside, whose driver had hurried to help. Photos taken at the scene revealed both trucks halted in a way that they were partly abutting the highway's right-hand lane.

An eyewitness reported that a car, a Toyota Prius model, struck both men.

The Tark Tee app at the time of writing revealed traffic had been redirected via Võõbu-Mustla-Ardu.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!