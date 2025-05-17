No survivors in Finland crash of two helicopters that took off from Tallinn

Two civilian helicopters that took off from Tallinn on Saturday morning with five people on board collided near Eura Airfield in Western Finland early in the afternoon. There were no survivors, Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Satakunta Rescue Department received a report from a road near Eura Airfield that two helicopters had collided midair and crashed to the ground, reported Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat (link in Finnish) and public broadcaster Yle.

According to police, a total of five people were on board the two four-seater Robinson R44 Raven light helicopters at the time of the collision — two in one and three in the other.

Based on unconfirmed reports, there were no survivors in the collision, Margus Särglepp, director of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Consular Assistance Unit, said at a press conference Saturday evening. Finnish police are working to identify the victims.

Several media outlets in Estonia are reporting that among them were Estonian businessmen Oleg Sõnajalg and Priit Jagant. The names of the other passengers have not yet been published.

The helicopters were en route from Tallinn to Piikajärvi Airfield in Kokemäki at the time of the collision.

Rescuers located the downed helicopters in a forested area, approximately 100 meters apart. Finnish authorities initially declined to provide any information regarding possible casualties.

"We want to first confirm exactly what happened. The situation is constantly evolving," said on-duty fire chief Tuomas Kiskola.

According to an Yle journalist on the scene, numerous ambulances and rescue vehicles were present; however, police were not permitting the media to access the crash site.

Helsingin Sanomat reported that the rescue department had confirmed after 3:30 p.m. that acute rescue operations at the crash site had concluded.

Helicopters did not fly out of Tallinn Airport

According to Iltalehti, the helicopters departed from Estonia around 11:17 a.m. and headed toward Finland.

A spokesperson for Tallinn Airport confirmed to ERR Saturday afternoon that the helicopters did not depart from Tallinn Airport.

Fintraffic Air Navigation Services (ANS) data indicate that both helicopters had departed from Tallinn and flown in parallel the entire way to Eura. The agency confirmed that the helicopters collided at an altitude of 300 meters. This suggests that they were not in the process of descending, as they had maintained that cruising altitude for some time.

Finnish public broadcaster Yle's map showing the location of the collision just outside of Eura, Western Finland. May 17, 2025. Source: Jouni Koutonen/YLE

Helsingin Sanomat reported that one of the two four-seater Robinson R44 Raven light helicopters involved in the collision was confirmed by Estonia's Transport Administration to be registered in Estonia; the other was confirmed by Austrian air navigation service provider Austro Control to be registered in Austria.

Based on the registration numbers of the helicopters published by Helsingin Sanomat, one of the helicopters is owned by the Estonian company NOBE and the other by Eleon. One of Eleon'a owners is businessman Oleg Sõnajalg.

The Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat reached out to the company to which one of the helicopters was registered. According to a company representative, their brother was on board one of the helicopters that went down.

The representative also stated that there were five people aboard the two helicopters, with two in one helicopter and three in the other, adding that no information was available yet about the condition of those on board.

The Finnish Defense Forces (FDF) reported Saturday afternoon that no air force equipment was involved in the crash.

"This does not involve the activity of the air force, army, or international guests," Capt. Tommi Sorvari from the Defense Command's Public Affairs Division told Iltalehti.

Earlier this month, the Finnish Rapid Deployment Force (FRDF) conducted exercises in the Säkylä, Eura, and Kankaanpää areas. According to an FDF press release, the exercise included helicopter operations.

Eura is a municipality located in the Satakunta region of Western Finland.

Finnish police officer and rescue vehicle at the scene in Eura, Western Finland. May 17, 2025. Source: Teijo Valtanen/Yle

