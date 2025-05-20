X!

Fatal helicopter crash highlights private aviation safety in Estonia

News
Helicopter (picture is illustrative).
Helicopter (picture is illustrative). Source: Karli Saul
News

The weekend's fatal helicopter collision in Finland, which killed five Estonians, has brought into the spotlight private piloting and helicopter ownership.

Only around a dozen privately owned helicopters are registered in Estonia, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Globally, fewer accidents happen with commercial flights than with privately owned aircraft and particularly with helicopters, as private aviation is subject to more lenient regulations and not intensively monitored to the extent the commercial sector is.

Private pilots bear a much higher proportion of responsibility, too.

Karl-Eerik Unt, air accident investigator at the national Safety Investigation Bureau (OJK), said: "Eighty-five to ninety percent of fatalities are caused in private aviation. The odds are disproportionately tilted toward private flying," adding that most incidents are caused by human error.

Over the past six to seven years, the Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) has received 12 reports of deviation incidents, plus 11 reports of irregular situations involving private helicopters.

Over the longer term, "since 2004, there have been four accidents that could be counted as such, and more minor incidents," Unt continued.

The most recent fatal accident in Estonia happened two years ago, when one person died in a gyrocopter crash.

In 2021, a helicopter was destroyed when its main rotor blades struck the ground.

The number of privately owned helicopters in Estonia is modest, too, at least nowadays. Whereas a few years ago the media reported a "helicopter boom," as of this week there were 11 privately owned helicopters registered in Estonia, with an additional four to five regularly flying here but which are registered in other states.

A couple of helicopters are owned by people who have hired dedicated pilots, as well as some aircraft that have been purchased jointly.

Both the helicopters involved in Saturday's fatal accident in Finland were the Robinson 44 model, a common choice for personal helicopters.

Üllar Salumäe, Director of the Aviation Service at the Transport Administration, said: "The Robinson 44, two of which were involved in Saturday's accident, is a fairly common private helicopter — four seats, relatively easy to manage, and not the costliest."

Pilot and instructor Tõnis Lepp meanwhile said while there are helicopters owned in Estonia which cost millions when new, Robinsons cost around €700,000 when purchased new, and have a functional lifespan of a little over a decade.

"When that lifespan is up, you have two options: Either carry out a complete overhaul — and that costs nearly the same as buying a new model, or just give it away — to a museum, a café, wherever," Lepp went on.

An additional attraction for helicopter ownership here is that despite their relatively short range – for instance a recent TV drama depicting Soviet helicopters flying from Moscow to deal with the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear reactor fire did so inaccurately — Estonia is compact enough to be able to fly from one end of the country to the other without having to refuel.

In a larger country such as Finland, a private plane would make more sense. On the other hand, measure for measure, Lepp said, planes are considerably cheaper.

"A helicopter is on average three times more expensive than a comparable airplane with the same number of seats," he noted.

In general in Estonia, private helicopter owners are passionate enthusiasts and not solely looking for a way to get from a) to b), save for perhaps the two owners who employ pilots.

Helicopter incidents and accidents are also rarer than those involving the lightest craft such as gyrocopters, paragliders and hang gliders.

Two helicopters which had set off from Estonia collided at an altitude of around 300 meters, close to Eura, western Finland, at lunchtime on Saturday. All five occupants perished. They have been named as wind energy businessman Oleg Sõnajalg, construction company board chair Priit Jaagant, Lilit Jaagant, the latter's wife, motorsports competitors Tiit Kuusk and Mihkel Kapp.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:01

Rapla Utilitas ties basketball 3rd/4th place playoff series against TalTech

13:37

Protected area buffer zone may not prevent wind farm development

12:54

Kadri-Aija Viik: Destruction of nature under the green aegis

12:28

Eesti Energia offers retail investors €10 million worth of bonds

12:20

Football team JK Tallinna Kalev's leaky defense hands Narva Trans a 5-2 away win

11:54

European Commission downgrades Estonia's 2025 GDP growth forecast to 1.1%

11:31

Experts weigh in as Trump faces challenges mediating between Ukraine and Russia

11:02

Experts: Russia playing a whole new game in the Baltic Sea

10:21

Public testing of Estonia's mobile online voting app live through Thursday

09:59

Expert: Key to negotiations what Putin really wants

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.05

Estonia joins Finland, Sweden in seeking EU approval to commercially hunt seals

19.05

Gallery: Tommy Cash arrives back in Estonia after Eurovision glory

18.05

Russia detains oil tanker after leaving Estonian port

18.05

Tommy Cash: Sorry we came third

18.05

Tommy Cash stuns with third place Eurovision Song Contest finish for Estonia

19.05

Agency: Estonia has urged ships to avoid Russian waters in Baltic Sea since 2022

07:46

Russian authorities release Green Admire tanker seized after leaving Sillamäe Updated

19.05

Where are populations youngest and oldest in Estonia?

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo