Gallery: Finland releases photos of helicopter crash site

The Finnish Safety Investigation Authority (OTKES) has released photos from the crash site near Eura, where two helicopters owned by Estonian businessmen collided and crashed on Saturday. Five people were killed in the accident.

OTKES noted that, as the photos are part of a criminal investigation, some details may have been removed in the interest of the inquiry. The photos were taken at the scene after the initial investigative procedures had concluded.

On Saturday, two helicopters collided near Eura Airfield in southwestern Finland. Both had taken off from Tallinn and were carrying a total of five people, all of whom died in the crash. Among the victims were businessmen Oleg Sõnajalg and Priit Jaagant, as well as Jaagant's wife. Another victim was motorsport athlete Tiit Kuusk.

