X!

Finland treating helicopter crash which killed Estonians as criminal investigation

News
Remains of one of the helicopters after the fatal accident near Eura, Finland, on May 17.
Remains of one of the helicopters after the fatal accident near Eura, Finland, on May 17. Source: OTKES
News

Finnish authorities now suspect the fatal helicopter crash which happened earlier this month in the southwest of that country involved two crimes, and are investigating the case as such, public broadcaster Yle reported.

Five people, all of them Estonian, were killed when the two helicopters collided mid-flight on Saturday, May 17, near the town of Eura in southwest Finland, and Finland's National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is investigating both accidents as cases of negligent homicide and of aggravated endangering of traffic safety, the NBI said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

The eyewitness who reportedly first alerted emergency services about the crash told Yle that after seeing two helicopters flying very closely side-by-side: "Suddenly, one of the helicopters made a quick movement and, just like that, collided with the other. Shortly afterwards, there was a terrible crash. One of the helicopters dropped like a stone, while the other spiraled down."

Finnish investigators say that the flight recorders aboard both craft were badly damaged in the crash.

NBI Detective Superintendent Olli Töyräs, heading up the investigation, stated in a press release that the investigation and communication with the families of the deceased are being carried out "in close cooperation with the Estonian authorities."

Finland's Safety Investigation Authority (Otkes) has also opened an investigation.

Five people died when the two helicopters, both Robinson 44 models, popular with private pilots, collided at an estimated 300 meters, while traveling at an estimated speed of around 200 km/h. The deceased were businessmen Oleg Sõnajalg and Priit Jaagant, Jaagant's wife Lillit, and motorsports competitors Tiit Kuusk and Mihkel Kapp.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Yle

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:49

Gallery: ANK 64 artist Kristiina Kaasik retrospective opens in Tallinn

12:17

Gotland sheep drafted in to help maintain Tartu green zone

11:43

Fewer election polling places not unconstitutional, says justice chancellor

10:52

Prosecutor: Pro-Kremlin agitator tried to set up armed anti-state militia in Estonia

10:47

Construction volumes in Estonia up by 5 percent in Q1 2025

10:15

No new Russian military facilities visible close to Estonia's border, says EDF intelligence

10:13

Finnair faces tough choices that could affect Estonian flight connections

08:54

Estonia lagging behind other countries in the region on bomb shelter facilities

08:27

Finland treating helicopter crash which killed Estonians as criminal investigation

26.05

Estonian defense companies hoping industrial park will help reduce red tape

be prepared!

Most Read articles

26.05

Russian navy steals Estonian university's wave buoy, takes it to Kaliningrad

26.05

Estonia launches international search for Moroccan citizen wanted over data theft

26.05

Rising prices pushing first-time buyers out of Estonia's property market

26.05

Coalition cuts car tax for families with children

26.05

Osmussaar island's permanent residents do not exist in the eyes of the state

23.05

Estonia not following Finland's lead in classification of platform workers

26.05

Estonian high schools to introduce 'drone education'

10:13

Finnair faces tough choices that could affect Estonian flight connections

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo