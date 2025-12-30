X!

Gallery: Ecolines bus crashes off snowy Tallinn–Narva Highway

Overturned Ecolines bus in the snow along Tallinn–Narva Highway. December 30, 2025.
An Ecolines coach bus ran off Tallinn–Narva Highway amid blizzardlike conditions Tuesday. No one on board was hurt.

The incident happened around midday Tuesday, just before the turn toward Kiviõli. Snow was blowing across the road in blizzardlike conditions, making driving treacherous.

The bus, traveling from Tallinn to Narva, had three passengers on board.

Police told ERR that no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Traffic on the highway was halted for about ten minutes due to the crash.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

