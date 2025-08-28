X!

Bank of Estonia: Estonia's interest payments may total €400 million in four years

News
The Bank of Estonia in Tallinn.
The Bank of Estonia in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Estonia's debt burden and interest costs continues to grow, as Bank of Estonia estimates that in four years the state may be paying €400 million just in interest. Employers worry that ever-expanding expenses will eventually cripple the economy.

According to the Ministry of Finance's forecast, this year's budget deficit may be smaller than expected, but next year it could reach 4 percent, or €1.8 billion. Estonia has never had a deficit this large before. The forecast also does not account for abandoning the income tax hike or the car tax, which would deepen the shortfall even further.

"The truth is that when government spending exceeds revenues, that missing share of expenses must be covered by borrowed money. And if we look at Estonia's debt burden today, by the end of this year it will reach about €10 billion. The fact that next year's deficit will again be large means the debt burden will keep growing. This year, we will spend about €200 million on interest payments, and if the debt continues to increase over the next four years as the Ministry of Finance projects, then in four years interest costs will already exceed €400 million," said Bank of Estonia (Eesti Pank) economist Lauri Punga.

"Government spending has continued to grow faster than the economy, which in turn means that to cover those growing costs, we must take more and more money from the economy. When people say we borrow, in reality, borrowing itself further increases the state's expenditures. In just the first six months of this year, our debt servicing costs in the state budget were already around €1.2 billion, which is comparable to our healthcare spending," said Estonian Employers' Confederation head Hando Sutter.

A large part of the coming years' budget deficit is due to increased defense spending. Punga said this step is understandable, but that decisions which reduce revenues or raise spending in other areas should be approached with caution.

"In three or four years, when the escape clause from EU budget rules expires, the transition back to the 3 percent deficit threshold or close to balance will become that much harder. Any decisions we make now that increase the deficit will make that transition more difficult," Punga said.

"If there's an agreement in society that today we need to make the necessary defense investments, then that must be done. But at the same time, this also means that in other areas, it is quite justifiable to be sufficiently frugal," Sutter said.

According to Sutter, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) has been spurred on by temporary good luck with cash flow, and making long-term decisions on that basis is simply shortsighted.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Johanna Alvin

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:18

Aparaaditehas culture festival taking place in Tartu this weekend

17:56

A minority of Tallinn schools to move start of day back to 9 a.m. this year

17:50

'Pure evil:' Estonia slams Russia's 'barbaric' attack on Ukraine's capital Updated

17:31

Gallery: Setomaa villages create unique flower carpets for traditional holiday

17:21

Gallery: Tallinn park hosts hundreds for all-ages Olympic Day

16:57

Tallinn–Viimsi bus extended to Vimka Ski Center from September 1

16:46

Statistics Estonia chief apologizes for salary data errors

16:19

New pest spreading in Estonia a danger to birch forests

15:58

Estonia launches 2-year project to train Ukrainian police leaders

15:56

Mart Seim to skip weightlifting world champs due to illness

be prepared!

Most Read articles

27.08

Statistics Estonia incorrectly calculated Q2 salary data Updated

26.08

Suspected Ukrainian combat drone parts found in Estonian field

26.08

Russia transfers pension money to Estonia after 9 month delay

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

26.08

Tõnis Saarts: How Lithuania overtook Estonia

27.08

Bank cards can now double as bus passes in Tartu

27.08

Bank of Estonia expert: Cause for concern over Estonia's fiscal situation

07:40

Scientist: Ministry's proposals for boosting birth rate sensible

27.08

Estonians want fewer children and later in life, study shows Updated

26.08

Local resident: I heard something fly over the house and then an explosion

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo