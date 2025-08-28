X!

Center Party head: Budget surplus news not as stellar as it sounds

News
Mihhail Kõlvart.
Mihhail Kõlvart. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

This year's state budget surplus of €800 million is not as good a piece of news as it may first seem, because the extra money did not come from economic growth, Center Party leader Mihhail Kõlvart said.

"That money didn't suddenly appear out of nowhere — it was collected from the pockets of Estonian people and their employers at a time when they were struggling just to get by. It's just enough for ministers to promise carrots in support of their election campaigns, but such carrots are always followed by the stick after elections, and our people don't deserve that," Mihhail Kõlvart, head of the opposition Center Party, wrote on social media.

He recalled that only on Tuesday both the state and two major banks published their economic forecasts, all of which clearly showed that this year's economic growth fell well short of expectations.

"A year ago, the Ministry of Finance forecast real economic growth of 2.1–3.3 percent for this year. In reality, growth is practically zero — just 0.8 percent. If the projected growth didn't happen, yet somehow €800 million was left over, then a much more serious question arises: what is the quality of our state's financial management and how accurate are these calculations if such a large sum can just 'left over' out of nowhere? And also, how reliable are today's forecasts for the future? These numbers simply don't add up, and the reason may be even more cynical than simple incompetence."

According to Kõlvart, he already warned after the Riigikogu elections, when the government announced tax hikes, that taxes should not be raised during an economic downturn, because it only deepens the recession.

"This was not my original idea — it's a golden rule of economics. I proposed instead taking out loans, both for countercyclical investments and to cover defense spending, because that would have kept the economy moving and allowed the recession to pass more quickly and with less pain. The government disagreed. Now the government has ended up in the same place — that loans must be taken and tax hikes canceled. But the government has waited so long to take these basic steps that in the meantime our people have suffered through more than two years of recession, businesses have shut their doors and unemployment has risen."

The Center Party leader stressed that the tax increases are only a way to collect money for temporary handouts before elections, which are then taken back immediately afterward.

"That's exactly what happened before the 2023 Riigikogu elections. Just before the vote, the child benefit for a third child was increased, people were promised that taxes would not rise and forecasts claimed the green transition would make our country wealthy. Immediately after the elections, however, the third-child benefit was rolled back, unprecedented tax hikes were introduced, a car tax was imposed and to this day billions in state subsidies are being pushed for privately owned wind farms, which would lock us into high electricity prices and questionable energy security for a long time to come."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Urmet Kook, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:18

Aparaaditehas culture festival taking place in Tartu this weekend

17:56

A minority of Tallinn schools to move start of day back to 9 a.m. this year

17:50

'Pure evil:' Estonia slams Russia's 'barbaric' attack on Ukraine's capital Updated

17:31

Gallery: Setomaa villages create unique flower carpets for traditional holiday

17:21

Gallery: Tallinn park hosts hundreds for all-ages Olympic Day

16:57

Tallinn–Viimsi bus extended to Vimka Ski Center from September 1

16:46

Statistics Estonia chief apologizes for salary data errors

16:19

New pest spreading in Estonia a danger to birch forests

15:58

Estonia launches 2-year project to train Ukrainian police leaders

15:56

Mart Seim to skip weightlifting world champs due to illness

be prepared!

Most Read articles

27.08

Statistics Estonia incorrectly calculated Q2 salary data Updated

26.08

Suspected Ukrainian combat drone parts found in Estonian field

26.08

Russia transfers pension money to Estonia after 9 month delay

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

26.08

Tõnis Saarts: How Lithuania overtook Estonia

27.08

Bank cards can now double as bus passes in Tartu

07:40

Scientist: Ministry's proposals for boosting birth rate sensible

27.08

Bank of Estonia expert: Cause for concern over Estonia's fiscal situation

27.08

Estonians want fewer children and later in life, study shows Updated

26.08

Local resident: I heard something fly over the house and then an explosion

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo